Cameron LNG faces a $41,600 fine for not reporting two separate LNG leaks that occurred Jan. 9 and May 15 at its export facility in Hackberry, according to a recent notice.
The July 30 notice, issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, states that both leaks "involved the release of LNG from a flanged joint connection, and were not reported" through the National Response Center. It stated that Cameron LNG personnel "did not consider the LNG release an incident or a significant event and therefore failed to make the required" notification to the National Response Center.
Companies must report any incidents to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration within "one hour after confirmed discovery," the notice reads.
The Advocate reported that Cameron LNG officials released a statement saying, "We take safety and compliance very seriously, and our excellent safety and environmental protection track record at Cameron LNG is a testament to that commitment."
"We will be working closely with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration office to resolve the matter," the statement continues.
The May leak occurred one day after President Donald Trump visited the facility. Also during Trump's visit, Jeffrey W. Martin, Sempra Energy chairman and CEO, said train 1 had begun production of LNG.
The PHMSA Office of Pipeline Safety inspected the Cameron LNG facility on May 20. According to the notice, the company has 30 days to "submit written comments or request a hearing." If the company does not respond within that time frame, a final order will be issued.
The report states that civil penalties top out at $213,268 per violation per day, or a maximum of $2.13 million.