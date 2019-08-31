Cameron ferry

Cameron ferry service to be suspended for approximately one week, weather pending.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists the Cameron Ferry will suspend service Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. for approximately one week, weather permitting. 

This is necessary for crews to make safety improvements to the fender system.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of the ferry prior to beginning commutes by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

More from this section

Sowela ranks 11th among community colleges

Sowela Technical Community College is the 11th best community college in the nation, according to a 2019 Best and Worst Community Colleges report by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The site evaluated 19 key indicators including cost, financing and education-career outcomes across more…

DeRidder school bus driver released on bond

  • Updated

A DeRidder school bus driver accused of driving children to school while under the influence was released from jail this week after posting bond, according to authorities.

DeRidder officers cleared in shooting death

Three officers involved in the shooting death of a DeRidder man earlier this year have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, according to a report released by the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s office.

Marching to his own beat

Marching to his own beat

It all started for Southern University Drum Major Trevon Ceasar when a friend asked him to check out the band room at Washington-Marion High School back in 2013. He was a freshman then, and just trying to get involved.

Cameron Ferry service to be suspended

  • Updated
Cameron Ferry service to be suspended

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists the Cameron Ferry will suspend service Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. for approximately one week, weather permitting. 

Marching to his own beat

  • Updated
+4
Marching to his own beat

It all started for Southern University Drum Major Trevon Ceasar when a friend asked him to check out the band room at Washington-Marion High School back in 2013. He was a freshman then, and just trying to get involved.