Cameron ferry

Cameron ferry service to be suspended for approximately one week, weather pending.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists the Cameron Ferry will suspend service Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. for approximately one week, weather permitting. 

This is necessary for crews to make safety improvements to the fender system.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of the ferry prior to beginning commutes by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

More from this section

Marching to his own beat

  • Updated
+4
Marching to his own beat

It all started for Southern University Drum Major Trevon Ceasar when a friend asked him to check out the band room at Washington-Marion High School back in 2013. He was a freshman then, and just trying to get involved.

Possible Port Board violation

Possible Port Board violation

Three former presidents of the Lake Charles Port Board have filed a lawsuit claiming four current board members violated the state's open meetings law at Monday's meeting when they elected a new board president.

NORMANDY: Land of remembrances

  • Updated
+4
NORMANDY: Land of remembrances

OMAHA BEACH, Normandy — Nothing more dangerous than frisbees are flying across this beach, with dogs blissfully chasing and catching them. Children are squealing in delight, running and tripping in the sand. Couples are sun-bathing on large beach towels, some under larger umbrellas. Others t…

Remembering Trooper Vincent

+2
Remembering Trooper Vincent

It was four years ago today that Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent died after being shot the day before in an incident alongside a road in the Hayes area.  