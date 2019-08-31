The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists the Cameron Ferry will suspend service Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. for approximately one week, weather permitting.
This is necessary for crews to make safety improvements to the fender system.
Motorists are encouraged to check the status of the ferry prior to beginning commutes by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.