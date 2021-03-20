Cameron chooses Lavergne for assessor

In a tight race, Cameron Parish voters elected Howard Scott Lavergne as parish assessor Saturday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
In the closest election on the parish’s ballot, Lavergne clinched his victory with 52 percent, or 733 votes, over opponent David Conner who won 671 votes.
The unofficial results showed a voter turnout of 26 percent.
Elsewhere on the parish’s ballot, the continuation of maintenance millage rates were approved across the board by voters.
With 85 percent of votes, parishwide Mosquito Abatement District 1 will continue to levy a tax of ten mills for the next 10 years, with an expected $4,671,223 to be collected each year.
The Fire Protection District 14 continuation of a 5.70 mills tax was approved for the next 10 years with 83 percent, or 629 votes. The tax is expected to bring in an estimated $212,063 each year.
The Fire Protection District 15 continuation of an 8.16 mills tax for the next ten years was approved with 82 percent of votes. The tax increased by .16 over the previous millage rate that ends at the end of this year. The new millage rate will go into effect in 2022 and is expected to collect $28,312 each year.
The Water and Wastewater District No. 1 millage rate of 9.40 was renewed with approval from 67 percent of votes, or 35 out of a total 52 votes cast on Saturday. The tax is estimated to collect $211,359 each year.
Waterworks District 11 will continue to levy a 5.70 mills tax for the next 10 years, with 81 percent of voter approval. The tax is estimated to collect $212,062.71 each year to maintain the district’s water systems.