Camera used to inspect drainage pipes

Spare tires, hoses, roller skates and a truck grille are some of the more interesting items crews have found when cleaning out underground storm drain lines throughout Lake Charles.
"If it's on the street, it's in our storm drains," Bruce Marceaux, city engineer/inspector, said on Wednesday. "It doesn't matter where it is. Everything that goes into that (drain) goes into our lakes and rivers."
Workers with the Baton Rouge-based Atakapa Services spent the day cleaning out pipes along Calcasieu Street in North Lake Charles. They used 3D closed-circuit television to inspect the lines. A nozzle, known as a warthog, was used to break up debris by spinning it. The cameras can also help spot pipes that are broken or too small.
"This area will probably not have the issues that they've had before," Marceaux said.
The city has set aside more money for drainage improvement, with close to $20 million dedicated over the last two to three budget years, Mayor Nic Hunter said. The current fiscal year has $5.7 million budgeted to fix drainage issues.
Close to 9,000 feet of drainage lines were cleaned in 2017. Hunter said the city is looking to clean up to 90,000 feet of lines this year.
"Those are historic numbers," he said.
Some drain lines, especially in older parts of the city, have not be cleaned in decades, Hunter said.
"That's, quite frankly, where the work is most needed," he said. "People are going to see an immediate improvement because of this work."
Over the last two years, Hunter said the city has looked at roughly 16 percent of the underground drainage capacity citywide.
Before 2018, the city used CCTV sporadically as a reaction to drainage problems. Now, Hunter said, it is being used proactively to improve areas before flooding occurs.
Fixing drainage is something residents may not notice immediately, unlike a road overlay. However, Hunter said, the benefits are just as important.
"You really don't appreciate drainage until it doesn't flood," he said.
Marceaux urged residents to not throw anything in storm drains. Even grass clippings that collect over time can cause an area to flood.
"It might stay there for a long period of time before a heavy rain can wash it out," he said. "Then it gets clogged up. You're mad that you flood, but it's your fault because you put the stuff in there."