Call for donors as shortage persists

A need for blood in area hospitals has led the Baptist Collegiate Ministry at Mc-Neese State University to host a blood drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the ministry’s facility, 4328 Ryan St.
Blake Grundy, McNeese Baptist Collegiate Ministry director, said the community blood supply needs to be replenished, as more elective surgeries are scheduled. The demand for blood at hospitals has grown by more than 25 percent over the past few weeks.
“COVID-19 has caused a shortage of blood in our local community, and we at the (ministry) would like to help meet that need,” Grundy said.
The BCM is partnering with McNeese and Vitalant, a nonprofit organization and nationwide blood service provider, in organizing the blood drive. Vitalant has participated in various blood drives throughout the U.S. in recent weeks. According to Vitalant’s website, each blood donation can help save up to three lives.
Kedrick Nicholas, dean of students at McNeese, said the university is pleased that the BCM is partnering with Vitalant for the campus blood drive.
“Blood donations are such a worthy cause and align with our ideals at McNeese, including support for humanity,” Nicholas said. “When there are currently challenges in people’s lives, providing such a vital need to eliminate another concern is imperative.”
Donations of all blood types are needed. Each donation will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, interested donors should make an appointment. Donors and staff must wear masks that cover the nose and mouth.
To schedule a donation, call 235-5433 or visit bloodhero.com and enter the code mcneesebcm.