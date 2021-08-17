The Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board, after more than a hour of discussion, voted 6-4 Tuesday to approve a zoning exception, allowing for a solar project in the Holmwood area that will occupy 2,400 acres.
Supporters of the project touted its economic impact, including up to $6 million in one-time sales and use tax for the parish and $40 million in personal property taxes over the project’s 30-year life span. However, several residents who live near the project site said it would have a negative impact on the land, which is currently used for pasture, would lower property values and worsen existing traffic problems.
The request by Sweetlake Land and Oil and others includes roughly 3,400 acres zoned agricultural and commercial that would be leased to Aurora Solar LLC. Because the application was for a zoning exception, the planning board’s action is final.
Andrew Makee spoke on behalf of Aurora Solar, a subsidiary of the Portland-based Avangrid Renewables, which has more than 70 renewable energy projects throughout the nation. He said Avangrid chose the area after officials with Entergy Louisiana expressed the need for renewable energy and for carbon reduction. He said the site was attractive because it is lower-value farmland, not in a 100-year flood zone, and has limited wetlands and areas of cultural/historical concern.
Makee said the solar project will be quiet, only operate during daylight hours, use minimal water, have a negligible impact on traffic while operating, and maintain most of the existing vegetation after construction.
The project will generate 300-500 construction jobs over the estimated 12-18 months timeline to build it and will employ up to four local full-time workers, Makee said. Long-term facility maintenance contracts will also be secured to maintain the grass underneath the solar panels and the vegetative buffering to screen the project from nearby residents.
Makee said the estimated $40 million in personal property taxes generated by the project is assuming it is granted an Industrial Tax Exemption Program incentive.
R.B. Smith, vice president of business and workforce development for the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, said the solar project is unique for the area in attracting carbon-neutral energy projects.
Several residents, including Mary Ellen Montgomery, spoke out against the project.
“I don’t see how taking away good farming land is going to support a strong farming economy when you have small businesses and farmers that sell supplies that depend on farming for their livelihood,” she said.
Jessica Aguillard said she was concerned about a major hurricane, similar to last year’s Category 4 Hurricane Laura, breaking the solar panels and blowing them into ditches. Makee said when the panels break, they fracture and stay in one place, with nothing in the panels leaching out into the groundwater.
Wes Crain, parish planning director, said the solar project has a wind rating of 123 miles per hour. Several residents and board members expressed concern about the panels not being able to withstand a wind load from a major hurricane.
Makee said the design is not finalized, but a decision may be made to go above the required wind level.
“We only make money when we generate electricity,” he said. “We don’t want the project to go out of commission.”
The biggest unknown with the project, Makee said, is whether the project can sell all its electricity. He said construction could start as early as the fourth quarter of 2023.
“If no one wants to buy our electricity, we can’t move forward,” he said.
Voting for the exception were Lutricia Cobb, Jake Porche, LaSalle Williams, Genelle Hyatt, Julia Dickerson and Sharon Galicia. Art Little, Carl Vincent, DeAnne Winey and Keith Dubrock opposed the request.