The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it’s preparing for President Joe Biden’s Thursday visit to Lake Charles.
“It’s just a constant mirage of meetings about possible places and what we’re going to do to secure those places and how much manpower we need and what logistical assets we may need, so that’s just a process we go through,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We follow the lead of the Secret Service.”
Mancuso explained that meetings with the Secret Service began last week and will continue until the president leaves Calcasieu Parish.
The White House announced Saturday that Biden will be stopping in Lake Charles and New Orleans as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour.
“We’ll have sufficient manpower — we’ll make sure we provide enough security, and they’ll have enough security when you combine the efforts of all of us. Our job is to make sure he gets in safe and he gets out safe,” Mancuso said.
“We have some of the best men and women, in my opinion, in the country working here at the Sheriff’s office and they’re very capable and well-trained to do anything they need us to do.”
Mancuso said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office is the lead agency for Biden’s visit and will coordinate with other local law enforcement agencies in preparation.
“I think it’s an honor and a privilege to have any president visit our area,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that things go well for that visit. We take it very seriously, as does any other law enforcement agency in our area.”