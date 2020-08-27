Road closed sig
MGNonline

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the following road closures: 

HWY 90 W TO CHOUPIQUE TO EDGERLY DQ HAS 100 PLUS TREES DOWN AND SEVERAL POWERLINES

HOUSTON RIVER ROAD WEST / M CLAIRBORNE

KOONCE RD IMPASSABLE DUE TO POWERLINES

3800 BLOCK OF N ANTHONY FERRY RD IMPASSABLE DUE TO TREES AND POWERLINES

HWY 12 JUST AT THE BEAUREGARD PARISH LINE – CELL TOWER IN THE ROADWAY BUT PASSABLE

500 Block of Ann Street (Downtown) – electric poles are leaning over

775 Apache Drive – trees on powerlines

Napoleon to Huntington – not passable due to telephone poles being down

Man Heyd / Hwy 3059 – Live Wire Down

Hwy 1256 to Rosemont – IMPASSABLE due to power lines down

2351 HWY 90 – Power Lines and low lying line across the road

Hwy 90 Just East of Choupique has a low lying powerline down

Hwy 27 to Houston River Rd – Tree Down

Kings Funeral Home Hwy 14 – Concrete Electric Pole down

Hwy 14 / Hwy 90 blocked

1-210 just West of Nelson both lanes are open from power lines

NB Lane of Hwy 14 South off 210 block off by multiple power lines

3720 Power Centre Pkwy Lines down across the Street

Bonnie Meadow Ln / W Gauthier Rd – Trees and Power Lines down

600 Block Gateway Drive – IMPASSABLE DUE TO POWER LINES

731 Amber Dr – Powerlines Down

N Perkins Ferry Rd – Completely impassable

Swift Plant – Impassable due to power lines being down

Oak Park Blvd – Impassable

Jones St – Impassable

Houston River Rd after Houston River Baptist Church – Impassable

HWY 90 EAST OF DEER RUN – Impassable

5859 TOM HEBERT RD – Impassable

GULF HWY FROM MCNEESE TO PARISH LINE RD – PASSABLE

Tom Hebert Rd South of Tank Farm Rd – Poles Down – Impassable

Sutherland/Cypress Lake – Impassable

Napoleon / N Huntington – Impassable

Common St – Impassable N & S from Claude St to Sale Rd

5700 Block of Nick Martone Rd – Impassable – Power lines & Poles down

S Goodman South of the Tracks

Dr. Michael Debakey going east to Alvin St is flooded

Joe Spears at PE Daigle blocked by 2 power lines

1634 Woodland Dr – Power Line w/ Tree Top

Tom Hebert at Friesen Rd – Block by a tree & partial trailer house

911 advised Starks has trees on train tracks at unknown locations

Hwy 397 / East of Robinson Rd – Tree blocking the road

Hwy 397 / S of Lincoln Trees & Power Lines down

Sidney Leger Rd / Parish Barn Rd – 2 trees in the road

Hwy 378(before the green bridge) – Possibly 15 trees down

Park Rd, Sutherland Rd, & N Perkins Ferry Rd – Impassable & Trees down

Cities Service blocked by a train just south of Swisco

Hwy 108 W / Choupique Rd – Oak tree blocking both lanes

Hwy 27 North of Houston River Road passable with several obstructions

Hwy 27 South of Houston River Rd Main Power Lines down 1-2 ft across roadway

3402 Swanson Ln – Trees down on roadway – Can’t get in or out

2893 Hwy 90 – Tree in roadway

Jim Pickens / Edison Granger PASSABLE but has a tree in the roadway

Hwy 90 / West St – Impassable

Jays Cir/Carlyss Drive – Large pieces of tin in the roadway

316 Goss Rd – Tree down

Creole St / W 18TH St – Trees down in roadway

Belfield Dr / Sabre Dr – Tree & Power line down

Knapp St / N Booker St – Trees Down

Carpenter Rd / Opelousas St – 3 trees down in roadway

5935 Bennie Ln – Tree down – Can pass by walking

Big Woods Starks – Impassable – Trees in Roadway

W Prien Lake Rd / York Ln – Trees Down

407 Bruce Circle – Impassable – Trees Down

Tags

More from this section

Nearly all 43,000 BECi members without power

  • Updated
Nearly all 43,000 BECi members without power

As of Thursday morning, Beauregard Electric Cooperative Inc. officials said more than 40,000 of its members were without power following the devastation of Hurricane Laura’s impact in Southwest Louisiana.

Sempra Energy Foundation pledges $500,000 in aid

  • Updated
Sempra Energy Foundation pledges $500,000 in aid

The Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

Louisiana National Guard mobilized

  • Updated
Louisiana National Guard mobilized

The Louisiana National Guard has more than 3,000 Guardsmen mobilized to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as well as high-water vehicle and boat evacuations, both boat and air search and rescue operations, logistical support, engineering support, levee inspection/security, and placem…