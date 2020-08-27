The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the following road closures:
HWY 90 W TO CHOUPIQUE TO EDGERLY DQ HAS 100 PLUS TREES DOWN AND SEVERAL POWERLINES
HOUSTON RIVER ROAD WEST / M CLAIRBORNE
KOONCE RD IMPASSABLE DUE TO POWERLINES
3800 BLOCK OF N ANTHONY FERRY RD IMPASSABLE DUE TO TREES AND POWERLINES
HWY 12 JUST AT THE BEAUREGARD PARISH LINE – CELL TOWER IN THE ROADWAY BUT PASSABLE
500 Block of Ann Street (Downtown) – electric poles are leaning over
775 Apache Drive – trees on powerlines
Napoleon to Huntington – not passable due to telephone poles being down
Man Heyd / Hwy 3059 – Live Wire Down
Hwy 1256 to Rosemont – IMPASSABLE due to power lines down
2351 HWY 90 – Power Lines and low lying line across the road
Hwy 90 Just East of Choupique has a low lying powerline down
Hwy 27 to Houston River Rd – Tree Down
Kings Funeral Home Hwy 14 – Concrete Electric Pole down
Hwy 14 / Hwy 90 blocked
1-210 just West of Nelson both lanes are open from power lines
NB Lane of Hwy 14 South off 210 block off by multiple power lines
3720 Power Centre Pkwy Lines down across the Street
Bonnie Meadow Ln / W Gauthier Rd – Trees and Power Lines down
600 Block Gateway Drive – IMPASSABLE DUE TO POWER LINES
731 Amber Dr – Powerlines Down
N Perkins Ferry Rd – Completely impassable
Swift Plant – Impassable due to power lines being down
Oak Park Blvd – Impassable
Jones St – Impassable
Houston River Rd after Houston River Baptist Church – Impassable
HWY 90 EAST OF DEER RUN – Impassable
5859 TOM HEBERT RD – Impassable
GULF HWY FROM MCNEESE TO PARISH LINE RD – PASSABLE
Tom Hebert Rd South of Tank Farm Rd – Poles Down – Impassable
Sutherland/Cypress Lake – Impassable
Napoleon / N Huntington – Impassable
Common St – Impassable N & S from Claude St to Sale Rd
5700 Block of Nick Martone Rd – Impassable – Power lines & Poles down
S Goodman South of the Tracks
Dr. Michael Debakey going east to Alvin St is flooded
Joe Spears at PE Daigle blocked by 2 power lines
1634 Woodland Dr – Power Line w/ Tree Top
Tom Hebert at Friesen Rd – Block by a tree & partial trailer house
911 advised Starks has trees on train tracks at unknown locations
Hwy 397 / East of Robinson Rd – Tree blocking the road
Hwy 397 / S of Lincoln Trees & Power Lines down
Sidney Leger Rd / Parish Barn Rd – 2 trees in the road
Hwy 378(before the green bridge) – Possibly 15 trees down
Park Rd, Sutherland Rd, & N Perkins Ferry Rd – Impassable & Trees down
Cities Service blocked by a train just south of Swisco
Hwy 108 W / Choupique Rd – Oak tree blocking both lanes
Hwy 27 North of Houston River Road passable with several obstructions
Hwy 27 South of Houston River Rd Main Power Lines down 1-2 ft across roadway
3402 Swanson Ln – Trees down on roadway – Can’t get in or out
2893 Hwy 90 – Tree in roadway
Jim Pickens / Edison Granger PASSABLE but has a tree in the roadway
Hwy 90 / West St – Impassable
Jays Cir/Carlyss Drive – Large pieces of tin in the roadway
316 Goss Rd – Tree down
Creole St / W 18TH St – Trees down in roadway
Belfield Dr / Sabre Dr – Tree & Power line down
Knapp St / N Booker St – Trees Down
Carpenter Rd / Opelousas St – 3 trees down in roadway
5935 Bennie Ln – Tree down – Can pass by walking
Big Woods Starks – Impassable – Trees in Roadway
W Prien Lake Rd / York Ln – Trees Down
407 Bruce Circle – Impassable – Trees Down