Calcasieu schools going all virtual until campuses repaired
Calcasieu Parish schools are tentatively scheduled to go all virtual as early as Sept. 28 after Hurricane Laura damaged more than 97 percent of the district’s campuses.
Southwest Louisiana took a hit last Thursday morning when Hurricane Laura came inland, destroying thousands of homes and properties across the state. Organizations such as the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana have already started gathering funds to be able to support those that ne…
The Vernon Parish School Board is considering reopening schools in the district on different dates, with the first schools potentially opening as soon as Sept. 14, according to officials.
LAFAYETTE — Lake Charles, La., my hometown for all but two years of military service, looks like a war zone because of the devastating winds of Hurricane Laura that cleared its destructive path through Southwest Louisiana on the morning of Aug. 27.
