Calcasieu school meals resuming April 1

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will resume public feeding beginning Wednesday, April 1. Anyone 18 years old or younger will be eligible to visit CPSB's central office, 3310 Broad Street, or Sulphur High School's ninth grade campus, 600 Willow Ave., to receive a week's worth of meals, five breakfasts and five lunches.
Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said the public is asked to drive through for meal pick up in order to minimize exposure. Additionally, CPSB special education students up to age 21 can also access the meals but a valid student ID will be required.
The district is continuing to pursue Emergency Meals-To-You, a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, as an additional option for meal distribution during COVID-19 school closures and stay-at-home orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Holland said. Emergency Meals-To-You would provide shelf-stable, easily prepared meals to students who qualify for free/reduced priced meals or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school.
Through the program, eligible families would receive a week's worth of meals delivered to their home, ten meals per student. Interested households must email the Calcasieu Parish School Nutrition Program at school.lunch@cpsb.org to sign up. The email should include current address, names of CPSB students in the residence and a written consent for delivery.
"We are awaiting additional guidance from the state as to when these deliveries would potentially start and any other information they may require," Holland said.
Lake Charles College Prep, likewise, submitted an application to the LDOE for participation in the Emergency Meals to You program, Sabrah Kingham, director of education, said. Their application has been approved and was forwarded to Baylor on Wednesday.
"We are currently waiting for Baylor to contact us so that we can move forward for our students." In the meantime, students enrolled in a Lake Charles Charter School can access meals at the feeding sites established by CPSB, she added.