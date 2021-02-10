Calcasieu School Board 'well on our way' in recovery efforts

The Calcasieu Parish School Board met on Tuesday night to review a number of issues related to the district’s hurricane recovery. Todd Mann, program director for CSRS, the district’s construction management company, was present to provide updates.
“We’re well on our way,” he said. “Very shortly, one quarter of projects will be either completed or under construction.”
Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said all meetings following Tuesday’s will feature a report on the progress of the district’s repairs. He added that the district recently completed its list of losses including technology, sports equipment, band instruments, even “down to the crayons.”
Last week was the last chance for students and parents to opt to switch between face-to-face or virtual instruction. “There were not as many coming back as we would’ve thought. Some actually went online, which surprised me a little bit,” Bruchhaus said.
As student do make the transition from online to in person, he said there is evidence that some students “might not have had instruction by choice since last March.”
The district is implementing systems for such students and their teachers to help them make the transition as smooth as possible.
There will also be “in depth summer school” options this summer to help support students, he added.
As part of his superintendent’s report Bruchhaus provided board members with data regarding teacher counts this semester. The district employed 130 teachers less in fall 2020 than it did in fall 2019.
“We made a number of cuts before the hurricane and as people and children have left, we haven’t filled the jobs,” he said.
The percentage of certified teachers is up one percent with almost 90 percent of teachers certified. Fred Hardy, district two, expressed his disappointment, however, that Molo Middle School has operated with 28 uncertified teachers for the last two years.
“My heart just dropped,” he said. “I understand it’s a matter of securing those kinds of people…But perhaps we need to do something extra here when you have 28 non-certified and only 13 certified. That’s like devastating.”
Mack Dellafosse, district seven, agreed saying, “My hope is that we will put this at the forefront and figure out something to equalize that for the schools that are in the double digits (for non-certified teachers).”