Public schools in Calcasieu Parish are responding to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent decision to loosen nearly all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.
In a special called board meeting, the Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to establish its own local procedures for items that were once mandatory. The board voted unanimously to waive restrictions and requirements on group sizes, occupancy limits, band and theater restrictions, high-touch surface cleaning protocols and temperature checks.
”These things will no longer be in effect at the end of the semester,” Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent said. “Summer and beyond — these things will no longer be in effect in Calcasieu Parish.”
The motion does include a commitment to “encourage individual hygiene practices, universal sanitization efforts and (to) allow masks on an individual, voluntary basis if not mandatory.”
Alvin Smith, district 10, said he received several calls on Thursday regarding a teacher’s right to require students to wear a masks while in their classroom.
Bruchhaus clarified saying, “No, that does not say anybody can make somebody wear a mask. But if an individual chooses to wear a mask, they are allowed to.”
Billy Breaux, district 13, added, “Like me, I have a heart problem. My wife would kill me if I walked around without a mask. So, that’s for me. But I can’t force someone to wear a mask.”
The Lake Charles Charter Schools also updated its COVID-19 protocols as Edwards’ announcements gives local leaders authority to make decisions in the best interests of their stakeholders. Superintendent Henry Mancuso said masks will continue for staff, teachers and visitors “when entering and leaving the school and when in the hallway for summer programs.”
When in the classroom, principals have the authority to make a decision on a class-by-class basis.
“For example, it is known that one geometry class will have five students. This is a situation that could permit face coverings to be removed.”
Such efforts, he said, are to ensure student and teacher safety, he said.
“Summer school, summer remediation and summer bridge programs are extremely important for students who enroll. A healthy environment must be assured. An interruption or the need to quarantine could greatly impact the success of these summer programs.”
Charter school leadership will determine mask protocols for the fall semester in mid-July with the top priority being students returning safely, in-person, five days a week.