The Calcasieu Parish School Board released a frequently asked questions video this week answering stakeholder-submitted questions regarding the upcoming school year. As a follow-up to the 15-page document released last week regarding re-opening policies and protocols, the one hour and four minute video features Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, addressing more specific concerns from the community.
Students continuing their enrollment with CPSB in a face-to-face setting can expect changes to their daily routine including masks, temperature checks, reconfigured classrooms and increased opportunities for personal and campus sanitization. Sanitization devices that emit a mist will be used when students are not present to service "restrooms, frequently touched surfaces and classrooms," Bruchhaus said.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students but different portions of the campus will be utilized to ensure social distancing.
"There will be an opportunity to eat lunch in a lot of different situations," he said.
Students are also still free to pack a lunch.
Students will have physical education, recess and enrichments but social distancing will be in place. Bruchhaus said this includes reconfigured classrooms for enrichment, more independent exercises for PE and static groups for elementary students on the playground.
"It's going to be a challenge to keep them apart but we recognize the challenge before us," he said.
While details are still being finalized to safely implement the district's Extended Day Program, Bruchhaus said, "We're going to take whatever steps we can to have the program." Currently, staff is working toward finding a way to convert static groups during the day to a safe after school setting "and not violate everything we are trying to do (during the day)."
Similarly, he said the district will continue to offer special education students all of their necessary services. Whether gifted/talented, speech therapy or other health/academic needs, Bruchhaus said targeted plans will be implemented to ensure that all students are safely accommodated.
"No matter what formulate...We fully intend to honor their IEP and what's outlined in their IEP for those students to be successful," he said.
Transportation based on the phases are a current hurdle the district is working through. More routes will be in place to ensure buses maintain their state-mandated capacity.
Students may arrive as early as 7 a.m. and may continue arriving up to the bell, but Bruchhaus said, "As of right now, we have not adjusted the start and end times of any of our schools," he said.
To view the video in its entirety visit, www.facebook.com/CPSBschools/videos and click "20-21 Q&A Session with Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus."