Calcasieu School Board approves staff subsidies, adjusts calendar

The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a one-time supplement of $2,500 for employees on the teachers’ salary schedule and $1,750 for all other personnel. The staff recommendation was met by some pushback from stakeholders who voiced that more money should be allocated from the sales tax coffer earmarked specifically for teacher salaries and supplements.
In reference to the fund often referred to as a “rainy day fund,” Janice Patton said, “I’m here to tell you it’s raining. It’s pouring…We’ve all endured large financial hardships.”
About $13 million of the $20 million sales tax revenue was approved for this year’s supplement. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said the staff was hesitant to spend more of the account due to an upcoming bond commission meeting where the district will request $100 million to help front hurricane repairs that will eventually be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency
Management Agency.
“We’re trying to present a balance sheet that show we are not cash strapped,” he said.
All board members generally agreed with the effort to put the district’s best financial foot forward while still providing teachers with the expected supplement. Mack Dellafosse, district seven, said, “It makes no sense for us to have bad balance sheet when investors are going to be looking. It’s your money and you’re going to get it. It’s not going to go away. It’s just going to grow.
Bliss Bujard, district 11, said he would support writing the supplement into the budget in the future as a regularly scheduled item at a set percentage of the sales tax fund.
The board also voted to reverse some of the changes it made at November’s meeting to the school calendar. With a 12 to 2 vote, five holidays were returned to the school calendar, but each school will be required to add 20 instructional minutes to their school day between 7:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
The holidays were returned, Bruchhaus said, because the combination of teachers’ prior engagements and a substitute teacher shortage made it clear that many schools would not be able to be support students during the proposed openings.
“If we’ve got too many people out with COVID, plus Christmas, I can’t stop them from doing that. Guess what’s going to happen? School’s going to be closed anyway.”
Russell Castille, district 12, and Fred Hardy, district 2, spoke against the move saying it didn’t benefit the students’ education enough to only add minutes.
“This is not going to help those who are really behind,” Hardy said.
“I’ve always been told my job on the school board is to do what I can to benefit the child,” Castille said. “If I just easily, nonchalantly say, ‘Let’s give these hours back and keep our kids out of the classroom,’ then I’m not doing what I was elected to do, which was to represent the student.”
Discussion was also held surrounding the downfalls of virtual learning, the district’s technology infrastructure and its chosen online instructional platforms. Bruchhaus said it plans to begin testing out new programs in February to roll out in the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also elected new 2021 officers. Billy Breaux, district 13, will serve as president and Annette Ballard, district two, will serve as vice president.