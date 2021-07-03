Hurricane debris

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury received $10.15 million for Hurricane Laura debris removal.

 Rick Hickman

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development has lifted the suspension on code enforcement of property standards and will begin enforcing property standards. 

The Police Jury temporarily suspended all code enforcement of properties in August 2020 after Hurricane Laura, due to the widespread structural damage many homes, businesses and parish properties sustained. 

After July 1, Code Enforcement officers will primarily focus on tall grass/weeds, junk and trash/debris violations.

“It’s been almost a year since Hurricane Laura and now, our primary goal is to clean up the parish — not to cause residents any additional stress or hardship,” said Wes Crain, Director of the Division of Planning and Development. 

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call Code Enforcement at 721-3625 or emailplanning@calcasieuparish.gov.

For more information on property standards, visit calcasieuparish.gov/codeenforcement.

