Calcasieu residents urged to turn their water off

All residents in Calcasieu Parish, including within municipalities, who are experiencing water outages are being urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.

This assists providers to begin delivering service sooner, while reducing issues like leaks or broken pipes that would cause a shutdown of water systems.  Crews continue to work to identify issues and make necessary repairs.

Please contact your water system provider should you suspect a leak or other damage to your water system.

Once water is restored, it is advised that residents adhere to a boil advisory until it is safe for those advisories to be lifted.

Finally, make sure water meters are cleared from debris to avoid further damage and connectivity delays.

Local and parish officials have no word on state or federal relief – the city and parish have completed all requests and paperwork and are awaiting approval.

BATON ROUGE — Any hopes we had that Hurricane Laura would be kinder to the Lake Charles area than Rita was in 2005 were dashed quickly the closer the dangerous lady got to our shores.

