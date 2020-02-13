Calcasieu-ship-channel2014-05-27T16-00-51

Calcasieu Ship Channel

 Special to American Press

The more than $46 million in federal funding for the Calcasieu River and Pass project is a "big deal for the community," Port of Lake Charles Director Bill Rase said on Wednesday.

The money, included in the Army Corps of Engineers' fiscal year 2020 Work Plan, was announced on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Ship Channel will get $27.4 million from the corps' operation and maintenance budget. Another $1.09 million goes to the Port of Lake Charles.

The construction budget gives $18 million to rebuild spoil disposal sites.

"That really bumped us up," said Regan Brown, the port's assistant director of navigation.

Brown said the port has to come up with $6 million before construction can start on the spoil disposal sites. The port can use the $1.09 million to pay for part of that amount. The rest, Rase said, will come from the port's operating budget.

The money set aside for dredging is 100 percent covered under the operation and maintenance budget as long as the port assumes "normal dredging activities," Brown said.

Rase said this funding will benefit the roughly 40 industries that rely on the Calcasieu Ship Channel to transport their products. He credited Louisiana's federal officials for their effort in securing money for the project.

"Without this, (companies) would end up with lesser volume of product used or shipped, which would impact their bottom line," he said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, said in a statement that dredging and water management "remains a top priority for my office."

"These investments are critical for our ports, waterways, locks and flood control infrastructure," he said.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said in a statement that infrastructure that controls flooding is "our last line of defense." Kennedy sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

More from this section

Black history remembered with community walk

Black history remembered with community walk

The Washington-Marion High School student council hosted a community Black History Walk on Wednesday. The event brought together the band, cheerleaders, clubs and community partners in the first-time event designed to bring awareness to the accomplishments of African Americans.

SHHS projects on hold after complaints

The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to table discussion on a controversial agenda item regarding campus improvements at Sam Houston High School and Gillis Elementary School. A proposed capital project expenditure to install a turf football field and new concession stand at the high schoo…

I-10 Bridge, Enterprise topics at ‘Road Show’ meeting

I-10 Bridge, Enterprise topics at ‘Road Show’ meeting

Building a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge, completing the Enterprise Boulevard extension and replacing the Cameron Ferry were among the requests state legislators heard Tuesday during a public hearing at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

LC family taking their pleas to ‘Dateline’

  • Updated
LC family taking their pleas to ‘Dateline’

On Friday's "Dateline NBC," in a two-hour special, Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles will talk with host Keith Morrison about their desperate search for their grandson, Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow, 8, and his sister, Tylee Ryan, 17.