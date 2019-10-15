District 3 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Shelly Mayo has asked for a recount following the Oct. 12 election, when she lost to Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. by 31 votes.
Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones confirmed that Mayo filed a formal request for a recount. It will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with the results being ready later in the day.
According to the Secretary of State's website, Lewis received 51 percent of the vote, or 1,339 votes. Mayo received 49 percent, or 1,308 votes.
"It was a close race, so you do a recount," said Mayo, who is currently serving her first term on the Police Jury and is the Police Jury president. "It's just to make sure everything checks out accurately."
Mayo also congratulated Lewis for running a good race.
Any requests for a recount have to be submitted to the clerk of court's office by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jones said.