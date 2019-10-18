A recount of the results from the District 3 Calcasieu Parish Police Jury race did not change the outcome, with Eddie Earl Lewis defeating incumbent Shelly Mayo.
Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones confirmed the results on Thursday. Lewis defeated Mayo by 31 votes in the Oct. 12 primary election.
The recount, formally requested by Mayo, only included early vote/absentee ballots that were either mailed in or faxed, along with military online ballots, Jones said.
"That's the only part of the process that has hands on it," he said. "That's all that was counted because everything else was done on machines."
The original election night tally for those ballots was 35 votes for Mayo and 28 votes for Lewis. After the recount, that was changed to 32 for Mayo and 26 for Lewis.
Jones said the updated numbers were because of "undervotes," or ballots where the voters did not choose a candidate for the District 3 Police Jury race.
The parish Board of Election Supervisors did the recount.
The five-person board is made up of Jones; Kim Fontenot, Calcasieu voter registrar; a gubernatorial appointee; and one appointee each from the local executive committee of the Republican and Democrat parties.
"There are checks and balances pre- and post-election," Jones said. "This (recount) was one of those."
Jones said Mayo was present for the recount, along with a representative for Lewis.
Mayo is in her first term as police juror and is the panel's current president. She could not be reached for comment Thursday.