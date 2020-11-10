Calcasieu Parish police jurors Thursday rejected a request to rezone the 800 block of Manchester Road in order to place manufactured homes on seven lots of the Oak Run subdivision.
After nearly an hour of discussion, the panel voted 12-1 to reject the request. The parish Planning and Zoning Board also denied the request with an 8-2 vote on Oct 20.
The initial request was to rezone from single-family residential to mixed residential and place manufactured homes on 12 of the subdivision’s lots. Robin Basone, who spoke on the applicant’s behalf, told police jurors that the request was amended to instead rezone seven lots that are not directly across from the subdivision.
Bringing in the manufactured homes would fill an “urgent and critical need” for housing since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Basone said. She said the rezoning would help some displaced residents move back to Calcasieu Parish by Christmas.
Several residents who live near the proposed rezoning spoke against the request. Carl Duhon said he supports progress, but doesn’t want the rezoning to lower the value of his home.
“I speak for not just myself, but my neighborhood because we have nice homes,” he said. “You put in manufactured homes and you kill property value. That’s just automatic.”
Tara Rideaux also spoke against the rezoning request. She said another 30 residents who oppose the rezoning attended the Police Jury meeting, but chose not to speak.
Voting to deny the request were Brian Abshire, Joe Andrepont, Anthony Bartie, Guy Brame, Randy Burleigh, Ron Hayes, Chris Landry, Eddie Lewis Jr., Roger Marcantel, Ashton Richard, Mike Smith, Tony Stelly.
District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares voted against the denial. District 15 Police Juror Tony Tramonte recused himself from voting.