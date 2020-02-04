Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.