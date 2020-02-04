The Calcasieu Parish School Board has officially taken over responsibility for Beauregard Parish’s Head Start program as an interim provider, officials announced on Monday.
The Head Start program was formally under the direction and responsibility of BeauCare in DeRidder, but the nonprofit organization recently released the program’s grant without public comment on the matter. As the Office of Head Start requires that a provider must already offer Head Start services, Calcasieu Parish was able to transition the Beauregard location into its network as an additional site.
Beauregard Parish School Board superintendent Timothy Cooley said the Beauregard district had no choice but to seek out another provider because the district lacks a federal Head Start program of its own at this time.
“It is on an interim basis for the next year. After the year has passed, then we can discuss how we would like to proceed,” Cooley said.
Calcasieu Parish School Board superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said he believes the transition will be made seamlessly, without impacting students in either parish.
“Through communications with the current provider, applicable vendors, and the Beauregard Parish School Board, we have been able to work through logistical issues while continuing to provide the same level of services to the children we already serve in Calcasieu,” Bruchhaus said.
While the Beauregard Head Start location is expected to remain in place, the transition will mean that the Calcasieu Parish School Board will take on full responsibility for the site, to include building and grounds maintenance.
Calcasieu officials said on Monday that at this time, all existing staff at the Beauregard location will remain in place.
The transition will not affect eligibility requirements already in place for Beauregard students, but families will be required to register through the Calcasieu Parish site, www.calcasieu4all.com.
Registration for the new year will open on March 16.