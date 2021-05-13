Making friends with other commissioners, earning $200 and visiting with neighbors are some of the reasons election commissioners love what they do and why they do it year after year. Lynn Jones, Calcasieu Clerk of Court is seeking individuals to be trained for the role.
“Commissioners are the heart and the soul of the election process, and we need good people who want to serve the community by supporting the democratic process,” Jones said.
Paula Bumgarden has been an election commissioner for 21 years, her sister for 31 years.
“My mom and dad did it, so when I turned 18, I took the test,” McCabe said.
Bumgarden’s mom is still a commissioner. So are her two daughters and two sisters.
Following in family footsteps and money motivated her initially. However, it’s the friendships she has made over the years that she talks about most.
“We have a great group working wherever we are,” she said. “We all get along and make it fun while keeping it professional. Many of the commissioners see friends and neighbors they only see during the election.”
Jean Ann East, co-director of elections, said the commissioner number is down because of COVID and hurricane displacement.
Training is presented in video and booklet form. The class lasts about three hours and potential commissioners learn all aspects of the duties for Election Day, including experience opening and closing a voting machine, which can seem intimidating the first time, but really shouldn’t be, according to East. The class is free. Those who are elected will earn $200 per Election Day worked. Commissioners are unable to leave during the shift, which might begin at 5:30 a.m. and not end until 9 p.m., depending on the type of election it is.
Once an individual becomes a commissioner, the Clerk of Court offers continuing education to keep commissioners informed of changes in laws and protocols.
“After you pass your test, we don’t throw you in there by yourself,” East said. “There is a commissioner in charge there to continue training, as well as veteran commissioners.”
Sandra Lazard has been a commissioner for more than 20 years and she loves it because she loves helping people. Her presence at the polls has influenced family, friends and neighbors to engage in the voting process.
“I have always voted and I’ve gotten to know my neighbors,” Lazard said. “You get to work in the area where you live unless you sign up for the ready-to-work list,” Lazard said.
She has seen changes through the years, the mail-in ballot for example.
“There is no excuse not to vote, even senior citizens who can’t get out can utilize the mail-in ballot,” she said.
She also remembers when phones could not be used in the precinct, and now phones can be used to produce identification and allow the Commissioner in Charge to communicate with election officials. The elderly can be assisted with the proper paperwork completed.
“Election commissioners are the boots on the ground portion of Louisiana’s multi-level election process,” Jones said. “It would be virtually impossible to hold an election without them. Fortunately, Louisiana’s election process is one of the best in the country. Many checks and balances are in place, and the work commissioners do is a large part of those checks and balances.”