Sulphur and other Calcasieu Parish residents who qualify can seek rental assistance and transportation. Representatives from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services outlined programs for the Sulphur City Council on Monday, August 9.
“Many of you are aware there have been various economic stimulus packages passed by the federal government and the police jury is the recipient on behalf of Calcasieu Parish for most of those funds,” said Tarek Polite, Director of the Human Services Department.
The police jury has been awarded $13 million Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA-1) dollars for those impacted by COVID and cannot pay their rent; $5 million ERA-2 dollars for rental assistance; funding through the CARES Act through Community Services Block Grant for additional funding to provide such things as mortgage assistance, rental assistance and other types of assistance; and $1.6 million through the American Rescue Plan to provide utility assistance through the low-income energy assistance program on top of the normal application of that same amount.
Nicole Miller, Disaster Housing Recovery Specialist for the parish, provided further detail regarding emergency rental assistance.
“We’re still fighting for disaster allocation dollars,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is take COVID relief dollars and help our hurricane impacted folks, but when their application comes to me what I have to see is COVID impact,” Miller said.
Emergency assistance can be used for back payments up to 12 months and for three months of forward rent payments, according to Miller.
“We know the eviction moratorium was lifted and then reinstated and what I like to say is that provided us with a much needed blessing, a breather to go ‘Oh no!’ and now we have a couple of months to get our act together.”
To qualify, applicants must meet income criteria, be impacted by COVID and show a decrease in income.
Wendy Robinson, transit manager, told the council about “one of the best kept secrets in Human Services.
The Calcasieu Parish Public Transit System provides transportation services to citizens who do not have access to private transportation in the urban and rural areas of the parish: general public riders, seniors 65 years of age and older, Job Access and Reverse Commute (JARC) riders and Medicaid riders.
“We continued our services during the stay-at-home order last year to transport individuals to medical appointments and to transport people to work in health care facilities,” Robinson said.
The reason it is necessary to enroll in these services, according to Robinson, is because the department has only 10 buses, and it serves all of the parish, from Vinton to Iowa, DeQuincy to Deatonville.
“Most of the time, we are our clients only transportation,” Robinson said.
The cost is $1 one way and $2 for a round trip. Call 337-721-4040 to be emailed or mailed an application for assistance.