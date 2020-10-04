Police jury
Special to the American Press

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and facilities will reopen to the public Monday, Oct. 5, for the first time since Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27.  

“Police Jury departments have continuously been operating since Hurricane Laura struck Calcasieu Parish, and now we are prepared to open our buildings and facilities to the public,” said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we re-establish a fuller slate of services while continuing to focus on short- and long-term recovery efforts related to the hurricane.”

Parish residents are asked to be aware that due to storm damage and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that some services may be limited or relocated. 

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center is meeting with residents by appointment only due to damage at their facility. Residents may call 721-3730 or 853-9573 to schedule an appointment.

The Division of Planning and Development will continue issuing permits at the Harbor’s Edge Pavilion at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.  Residents are encouraged to use the online permit feature at www.calcasieuparish.gov/Permits. Permit information is available at 337-721-3600 or 337-721-3610 or by email at planning@calcasieuparish.gov. Occupational licenses and zoning requests will also be handled at Prien Lake Park.

The American Job Center will reopen Monday with visitors seen by appointment only. Call 337-721-4010.  

Parish parks are reopening, but pavilions, campgrounds and playgrounds remain closed. No reservations are currently being taken. Boat launches are open, but due to debris, boaters are launching vessels at their own risk.

The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur remain closed.

Due to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order, face coverings are required when visiting Calcasieu Parish facilities.

