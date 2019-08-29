weather alert
Calcasieu Parish Emergency Operations Center monitors Hurricane Dorian
The Calcasieu Parish Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has increased to LEVEL 3 (Crisis Action Teams) and has entered OPERATIONAL PERIOD 1 (Monitoring/Information Gathering) for event 19-022 HURRICANE DORIAN.
SITUATION:
The National Weather Service is currently monitoring Hurricane Dorian. The strengthening hurricane is located 190 nm west-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85mph. Dorian will move northwest then turn more west-northwest on Friday and Saturday. Dorian's forward speed is expected to slow as it approaches and moves over Florida. Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane on Monday, somewhere along the east coast of Florida.
The 5-day forecast error cone extends far into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. If Dorian makes landfall in southern Florida, it could end up in the eastern Gulf next week. If the hurricane makes landfall in northern Florida, it is less likely to end up in the eastern Gulf next week. There is no immediate threat to Louisiana over the weekend into early next week. Specific impacts will depend on the exact track and intensity of this storm.
The Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) is not currently requesting information from Emergency Support Functions and there are currently no meetings or briefings scheduled. Calcasieu Parish OHSEP will continue to monitor the system and update with any changes.