For the past 15 years, Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has taken a novel approach to reminding residents to vote.
"The parish was too big for me to go door to door," he said of dressing up and standing on a busy street. "My wife and one of my campaign supporters told me I was crazy."
He likes to think of it as creative and doing his part.
"It makes me vulnerable," he said. "It helps some people feel like they know me. Some folks stop and bring water, coffee, depending on the weather."
The first time, he wasn't costumed. To take it to the next level, he decided to dress like Santa.
"That could have ended it," he said, shaking his head.
In hindsight, he realizes not everyone associates Santa with good times. He never wore a Santa costume again.
He decided to test the waters one more time, donning a Captain America costume with a sign that read: "Be a hero. Vote tomorrow."
"It was a whole different scenario," he said. "People were honking, saluting, stopping by and taking pictures."
He's since dressed as a patriot, Statue of Liberty and a 10-foot-tall Uncle Sam on stilts.
"That's been the trickiest of all," he said.
When the election coincided with an LSU football game, he wore purple and gold while waving a sign to encourage voting. On the back of his shirt: "Beat Bama."
"McNeese had a big game later in the day, so I swapped out my purple for a blue shirt and a different slogan," he said.
On Halloween, he carried the sign, "Don't be scared to vote."
He admitted traffic congestion, compounded by driver cell phone use has made it necessary to become super vigilant, but he wants to show that elected officials can be approachable.
"I am right out there in the public," he said. "Many times, people stop and ask me questions, not about the election, but on other matters."
He admits he is disheartened by the present political climate. His political affiliation is "No Party," not wholly due to the current climate, but as a further show of no bias in his current role.
"When politics becomes more about the party than the country, it hurts democracy," he said. "If you don't like what's going on, educate yourself and educate others on the issues you're most passionate about."
Jones said the last big elections have seen an uptick in voter participation.
"In some ways we're making progress," he said. "In some ways we're not. Political elections have always been negative to an extent, but now the negativity is more accessible because of social media. It drives down voter participation. You think your vote doesn't count, but it does."
He said when John F. Kennedy ran against Richard Nixon, had one voter in every precinct in that election voted differently Nixon would have won.
"Granted, that's more than a single vote, but in my tenure, numerous elections have come down to one or two votes out of thousands," he said.
He said the upcoming election is particularly noteworthy because 14 of the 15 Police Jury districts will be voting for their next representative.
"I don't think that's ever happened," he said. "In your day-to-day life, local elected officials' decisions are much more likely to affect your quality of life. They make their district's voice heard, but you need to make sure your jury person hears from you. These folks live nearby and are usually more accessible, than say, the governor."
Some people don't vote because they think their candidate will lose.
"If a whole lot of people feel that way, that's what happens," he said. "Talk to more people. Make sure your view and ideologies are represented. No, you're not going to win 100 percent of the time, but if the winning candidate doesn't have a mandate on a particular issue, you'll be ready to approach him."
Jones said he comes from a public servant family.
"That's how I was brought up," he said. "You're going to vote (emphasis on going). I don't know if we're instilling that in our children. If the voting percentages keep going down, that will mean less people teaching their children the responsibility of voting. Soon the process will be eroded to the extent that 10 percent of the population will decide what goes on in your life. That's a scary thought."
Jones' father and namesake, Horace Lynn Jones, served as a Louisiana state representative from 1948 to 1960. He was the assistant clerk of court for the House of Representatives for 10 years, Gov. Earl Long's floor leader, the director of the State Board Contracting Licenses and served as the Constitutional Convention delegate.
"He was the most proficient legislator based on number of bills passed," Jones said.
His proudest moment was most likely his role in helping make McNeese a university, according to Jones. He also wrote the bill for Charity Hospital.
Jones' sister, Sandy Treme, is retiring this year after serving as the District 11 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for the last 28 years.
"She served as the police jury's first female president," Jones said.
When Jones and Treme were growing up, the phone rang off the hook, Jones said. People came by. Their father helped. If he couldn't help them, he usually knew someone who could or someone who could get them to the person who could help.
"That's what we're here for isn't it?" Jones asked.