Voters in Calcasieu Parish overwhelming approved three separate tax renewals on Saturday.
The renewal of 10-year, 7.58-mill property tax for the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement District passed by a vote of 10,465-3,266, or 76 percent, with 10.7 percent voter turnout, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
The tax, expected to generate roughly $18.64 million annually, will begin Jan. 1, 2021, and expire Dec. 31, 2030.
Voters in Sulphur also approved a half-percent sales and use tax renewal for 10 years to pay for improvements to streets, sewerage disposal, along with city water and wastewater systems. Collections from the tax are estimated at $4.1 million annually and the renewal will begin April 1, 2021.
The renewal passed by a vote of 1,375-485, or 74 percent, with 14.6 percent voter turnout.
Voters in Calcasieu Parish also authorized the Niblett's Bluff Park Commission to renew a 10-year, 6.18-mill property tax to pay for construction, development, improvement, maintenance, operation and repairs of the park and its facilities and equipment. The tax is expected to generate $384,221 annually.
The renewal passed by a vote of 298-67, or 82 percent, with 9.9 percent voter turnout.