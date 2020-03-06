The coronavirus is being dealt with just like any other public health emergency, Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, told police jurors Thursday.
"We're in our preparedness phase right now," he said. "We think we're pretty well prepared. If we need to move to a response phase, we're ready for that as well."
Gremillion said his office has had a pandemic plan in place for about 15 years. It was last used during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.
"We're taking that plan and modifying to fit the coronavirus," he said.
The virus, also known as COVID-19, has caused 12 deaths in the U.S. so far. As of Thursday, no confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Louisiana.
Gremillion said his office has met several times with area medical responders on the coronavirus. He said the office emails daily updates to more than 300 contacts.
The two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County, Texas, are the closest to Southwest Louisiana, according to Gremillion. Officials have said those cases were travel-related.
Gremillion said he is frequently asked about ships coming into the Port of Lake Charles. He said U.S. Coast Guard officials will meet anyone suspected of being ill offshore and provide medical attention to find out if they have coronavirus.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sending out coronavirus test kits, Gremillion said the number of confirmed nationwide cases may increase.
Congress on Thursday approved an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Currently, there are nearly 98,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,300 deaths.