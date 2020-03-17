Calcasieu libraries to close today

All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will close at 6 p.m. today, March 17, and will remain closed until further notice.
Due dates for all items checked out will be extended. Patrons are asked to not leave items in the book drops. All homebound deliveries via the Library To-Go service will be cancelled. Any patron or group that has booked a meeting room will need to reschedule.
Patrons are encouraged to log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org to access the online library with thousands of free eBooks, movies, music, and TV shows that can be streamed or downloaded for free.