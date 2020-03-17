Calcasieu libraries to close today

Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.