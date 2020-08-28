Link to Hurricane Laura aftermath photos by American Press chief photographer Rick Hickman: https://photos.americanpress.com/hurricanelaura
The first report on the extensive damage Southwest Louisiana received since the powerful Category 4 storm Hurricane Laura made landfall earlier in the week came during a Friday press conference. Officials discussed the extent of Laura's destruction and advised residents to prepare for a long road to recovery.
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said Laura’s intensity was felt parishwide, causing widespread damage to homes and businesses.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies will stop residents who are out past the 7 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, adding that current road conditions are unsafe. Residents returning to assess property damage should not stay unless they have to.
“You better have a damn good reason,” the sheriff said for being out past curfew. “You better be a plant worker going to work or a hospital worker. You’re not going to be getting any leeway from that. It’s just too dangerous.”
Mancuso said the Sheriff’s Office handled more than 1,600 calls over a 24-hour period from Thursday and safely conducted 66 search and rescue missions. He said the Sheriff’s Office is being powered by generators.
“I’ve got deputies that have lost everything that are out there patrolling,” Mancuso said. “If we can take care of ourselves, we are going to be able to take care of you. Relax and be patient.”
Law enforcement discussed the dangers of using generators improperly. Mancuso said there was one reported death from carbon monoxide poisoning. Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said five residents were found dead at a home with a generator located in an attached garage that had a door partially open.
“Guys, keep (generators) away from your home,” Caldwell said. “Don’t let a generator cost your life.”
Calcasieu Parish Public Works Director Allen Wainwright said the department is working with contractors to move debris from roadways before moving to debris removal. He said residents driving around the parish should treat every intersection as a four-way stop.
Margaret Harris, customer service representative at Entergy Louisiana, said crews are currently assessing damages caused by Laura. Power outages are expected to last weeks, she said. She said 615,000 customers reported outages throughout Entergy’s coverage system, which includes four states, has 244,000 customers in Louisiana without power.
“Entergy has very extensive damage to our system,” she said. “That damage is beyond what you can see at your home or on the roadway en route to your home.”
Harris said there are 13,000 confirmed resources, including vegetation crews and support personnel, working to restore power. She said safely restoring electricity will be done in phases.
“We will not sacrifice safety for speed,” Harris said.
Beauregard Electric Spokesperson Kay Fox said their communication towers remain out, and the hotline to report outages is down.
“We know you’re out,” she said. “Be patient with us.”
Beam said the city of DeQuincy has water and sewer services.
Liz Harmon, ESF 8 coordinator, said emergency rooms at all Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish hospitals are open, including hospitals in DeQuincy, Oakdale and Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes.
Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion urged residents to communicate through text message instead of making calls on their cell phones. Services, such as water, gasoline and food, are all out.
“It is not a pleasant place to be right now,” Gremillion said of the current living conditions.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 150 years.
“If that’s not a sobering statement, I don’t know what is,” he said.
Of the city’s six water plants, one was “pulverized” by the storm, two aren’t working and the other three are working minimally, Hunter said.
“We have a fraction of the capacity that we normally have,” Hunter said.
Hunter told residents to beware of scammers. Residents who are homeless or need to get out of the city should dial 211 for assistance.
Hunter said residents wanting to make donations should call 211 or the United Way of Southwest Louisiana. He said the city will “fight and claw” for any amount of federal or state financial assistance.
Vinton Mayor Kenny Stinson said the damage caused by Hurricane Laura was worse than Hurricane Rita’s 2005 landfall. The storm caused downed power lines and serious damage to water and sewer systems. He said crews successfully found all residents who rode out the storm.
Iowa Mayor Paul Hesse said infrastructure throughout the town suffered extensive damage, and communications are limited. The city’s water system made it through the hurricane, but the generator was damaged. Crews with the Office of Emergency Preparedness are working to fix the problem.
“We’re basically in the dark,” he said.