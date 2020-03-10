Audit - Stock

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has begun an investigative audit of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, the auditor's office confirmed on Monday.

The overall mission of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office is to help ensure that government is responsive to the needs of the people of Louisiana — a government that is accountable, efficient and effective. Simply put, the auditor's main job is overseeing state and local government finances.

While the auditor's office was tight-lipped about exactly what was being examined in the investigative audit, which could take weeks or months to complete, it could be any number of programs or issues regarding the DA's Office.

A controversial gift card program once used by the DA's office — and which has been stopped for the most part — as well as other programs, could be looked into during the investigative audit.

District Attorney John DeRosier has said he started the District Attorney's Community Christmas Program about 12 years ago, allowing people to donate toys to offset their community service. Those toys, he said, would be distributed annually to all six municipalities. The program grew exponentially over the years.

"We had two big rooms in the DA's office; one year we gave away probably $60,000 worth of Christmas toys," DeRosier said. "We had more toys than we knew what to do with. We had to store them all year long."

At some point, his office began migrating to accepting gift cards instead of toys. Those gift cards, DeRosier said, would be used at the end of the year to purchase Christmas toys for donation.

The program was later criticized because of how the gift cards and money orders were documented.

"I wasn't directly supervising it," DeRosier acknowledged.

DeRosier said it was around 2015 when an employee notified him that the gift cards were not being managed well and of there not being "appropriate record keeping."

He said he then contacted his auditor, Lester Langley, who gathered all the leftover gift cards that had built up over the years.

"We had over $100,000 worth of gift cards floating around misdemeanor probation and our pretrial diversion departments," DeRosier said.

In November 2019 the 14th Judicial District Court judges sent a letter to DeRosier, telling his office to stop letting defendants buy gift cards and money orders in exchange for court-ordered community service.

DeRosier later said that the letter from the judges "wasn't unanticipated," and that he did not blame them for taking that position on the matter.

The gift card program is no longer used for misdemeanor probation but will continue as part of the pretrial diversion program, DeRosier said at that time.

More from this section

Zoning request declined by board

  • Updated
Zoning request declined by board

After a nearly four-hour contentious discussion on the pros and cons of possibly rezoning 180 acres of property in north Lake Charles to industrial, the city’s Planning and Zoning Board has declined to endorse the move.

Life Christian Academy expanding in Sulphur

  • Updated
+2
Life Christian Academy expanding in Sulphur

Life Christian Academy, a private, pre-k-through-eighth grade Christian school in Sulphur, will soon be home to one of the newest high schools in the area. Last week the school held a land dedication ceremony for its new 15-acre property located a half-mile south of Interstate 10 on Beglis Parkway.

Edwards: It all begins with education

  • Updated
Edwards: It all begins with education

Southwest Louisiana legislators expressed optimism here Monday about getting important business done during their three-month session after hearing Gov. John Bel Edwards promise to work with all of them in good faith.

Virus confirmed in La.

  • Updated
Virus confirmed in La.

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is being kept in isolation in a New Orleans hospital, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday, as the state joins nearly three dozen others reporting cases of the disease caused by the virus.

Council celebrating 100 years

  • Updated
+2
Council celebrating 100 years

"I get to see if it flies and ... I get to watch it zoom through the sky, like fly, if this thing will actually fly," said Aedan Plunk, a 9-year-old Cub Scout with the Calcasieu Area Council. "My other kites fly amazingly."