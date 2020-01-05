What happens when a person is in an automobile accident and becomes homebound, unable to go back to work?
Or what happens when a person needs dialysis treatment but has no transportation to get to the dialysis center?
Or when a homebound elderly person is just plain hungry and has no food?
In all of those cases, the Calcasieu Council on Aging may be able to help.
Angie Herr, director of programs for CCOA, will speak about the agency's programs at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 715 Kirkman St., at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, as part of the church's Connecting Our Roots program. The program is free and open to the public.
CCOA serves people with 27 different services. Most of them are designed to serve people 60 and up who are homebound and live in Calcasieu Parish, but some of the programs serve people beginning at age 21. Some also serve all six parishes — Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon. All of the services are free, although Herr said the organization is happy to accept donations.
The biggest program is Meals on Wheels. Each week Meals on Wheels delivers five frozen meals, complete with juice, milk and dessert, to 430 people who are age 60 and up and homebound.
Until March of 2015, the program delivered hot meals to people. CCOA was one of the last councils to transition from hot to frozen food.
"We thought people wouldn't like it," Herr said, "but we found that people were really appreciative." The frozen meals turned out to give them more choices. "They could decide what meal they wanted to eat each day and they could eat it whenever they wanted to, not just at lunch."
Another vital program is the Disability Resource Center, which serves people 21 and up with adult onset disabilities. "Adult onset" means a condition a person was not born with, Herr explained. One person helped by this service is a young adult who became mentally ill after a trauma to the family. "CCOA helped her apply for medicaid and will help her receive the medications she needs through the SeniorRx program," Herr said.
This popular program, Louisiana SenioRx, is a prescription assistance program developed for Louisiana adults 21 and over who have chronic medical conditions that require medication on a regular basis. "We want to reduce economic stress, while promoting better health and improving the quality of life of Louisiana's older and disabled population," Herr said.
CCOA operates four buses to help people get to medical appointments and services. People call the agency to be put on a schedule to get picked up by the buses. Dialysis patients may need to be picked up three times a week, but other people may just need assistance getting to a monthly or even yearly appointment. The service is provided on a first-come, first-serves basis, "so the important thing is to call early before we get booked up, Herr stressed.
Some of CCOA's services are provided through contracts with other agencies. For example, a homemaker service provides light housekeeping twice a month through Merry Maids. "An added benefit of having someone come into one of our client's home and clean is that there is contact with that person. The Merry Maid employee can alert us if someone is having memory problems, for example, or if they observe a safety issue," she said.
Sometimes funding comes from a different agency. For example, CCOA can facilitate assistance paying Entergy electric bills for low income people 21 years or older. The funding is provided from Entergy through Salvation Army in Mississippi. "We assist with the application but we do not make the final decision," Herr explained. "That is done by the Salvation Army."
Sometimes people do not want to ask for such assistance.
"Maybe a senior has never had to ask for assistance, but now they find themselves on a fixed income and sometimes things happen. Maybe they had to buy a new refrigerator one month and so couldn't pay their Entergy bill. We might be able pay their entire bill that month."
CCOA offers a variety of support groups, but one that Herr says is especially important is one that provides respite relief for caregivers. "Caregivers are often caring for their loved ones 25/7," she said, "and that can take a toll." CCOA, through Home Instead Senior Care, can provide up to 10 hours of relief a month. "People can take all 10 hours at once, or they may want to take it a little at a time and just do something like get their hair done," Herr said.
And sometimes CCOA can help with something totally out of their jurisdiction. "An example is someone who might need a ramp for a wheelchair," Herr said. "CCOA doesn't build ramps, but through our contacts with other organizations, we can get it done for them."
Herr herself is a facilitator for a group that is not a formal CCOA service — a support group for young widows. Herr's husband died four years ago and she was personally helped by a group that began under the sponsorship of SmileMore. About a year ago, she became the facilitator, a role she now shares with a social worker who works with hospice care.
The group meets the first Monday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at Reeves Uptown Catering. "We just visit, laugh, and sometimes cry," Herr said. "We are all at different stages in our grief and we can understand and support each other."
This companionship was especially helpful during the holiday season, she said. The group shared a meal paid for by SmileMore and just talked. "People think they have to keep things the same, but that's not so. It's OK if you want to change some traditions. Things do change," she said.
For more information about the Calcasieu Council on Aging, call 474-2583 or visit the website at www.calcoa.org.