Calcasieu, Cameron face weeks without power

Restoration continues for customers in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura-related outages but those in Lake Charles and other areas of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes face weeks without power.
Louisiana still has 157,164 without power out of 616,000.
Severe system damage in and around Lake Charles and surrounding areas prevents bringing power back into the area.
The damage from Hurricane Laura’s historic intensity caused catastrophic damages to the Entergy system across Louisiana according to officials.
The eye wall, which brings the most damaging winds and intense rainfall passed directly over Lake Charles, causing wide-spread damage to this area and its system, according to Entergy.