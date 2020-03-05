Calcasieu assistant DA has been fired

An assistant district attorney who was prosecuting a local murder case and was suspended two weeks ago, has been fired from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.
Jason Brown brought a motion for a continuance in that case to Judge Ron Ware, which ultimately caused his suspension and firing. The D.A.'s office confirmed Wednesday he was terminated at the end of February.
Brown, who resides in another parish, apparently did not tell Ware the defense was adamantly opposed to a continuation because they did not want to upset an April trial date.
Joey Julian, accused in a 2017 murder, had his bond lowered on the same day Brown was suspended. Julian is accused of shooting and killing Ernest Samuel Miller in November 2017 at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets.
Brown, who was originally suspended without pay by the D.A.'s Office because of his handling of the matter in requesting a continuance, was later fired. He had worked for the D.A.'s Office since 2016. Brown was previously an assistant district attorney in Caddo Parish.
Ware said he was "irate" when he found out he was misled about the state's request for a continuance and said Julian deserved due process.
Julian, who is facing three charges which include second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft, had his bond reduced by Ware to $20,000. Julian had been jailed on a $210,000 bond since his arrest in 2017.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said he expects his assistant district attorneys to "act ethically and within the rules of the court."
DeRosier said he trusts they will always do the right thing.
"When it was brought to my attention that one of my assistant district attorneys (Brown) may have acted outside of my expectations, he was immediately placed on unpaid leave until I could look into this properly," DeRosier said.
Todd S. Clemons, who along with Adam Johnson represents Julian, said at the time that the suspension of Brown was "warranted and appropriate."
"The action (by Brown) was unethical," Clemons said. "We objected to a continuance in this case and he did not make that clear."
A previous hearing regarding the Julian case centered on disciplinary records of police officers who may be witnesses.
Clemons and Johnson have said the information is public record.
"Police officers who commit workplace misconduct don't have a legitimate expectation of privacy," Johnson said. "They work for us. We have a right to scrutinize their activity. Especially, confirmed misconduct."
Prosecutors said such information could hamper justice.
A couple of incidents in which officers were allegedly disciplined for things that occurred on the job were briefly mentioned in open court at a previous hearing. Those involved one incident that included alleged insubordination with a supervisor and another alleged incident that included something to do with pornography.
The next hearing on this case will be March 25 in state district court.
Julian's trial is set for April.