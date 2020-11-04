Voters decided Tuesday to approve tax rates for the consolidated gravity drainage districts in East and West Calcasieu Parish.
Voters in the East Calcasieu district approved a property tax rate of 5.75 mills, while voters in the West Calcasieu district approved a property tax rate of 4.5 mills. Results for early or absentee ballots were not available as of press time Wednesday morning.
The two new tax rates will replace the existing rates levied in seven drainage districts throughout the parish. Police jurors voted in June 2019 to consolidate the parish’s seven drainage districts down to two.
The newly-approved tax rates are lower than the existing rates throughout the parish. They will be collected in both drainage districts for 10 years, starting Jan. 1, 2022.
According to results from the Louisiana Secretary of State, the East Calcasieu District had 11,231 “yes” votes, or 60 percent, and 7,634 “no” votes, or 40 percent. There were 7,522 “yes” votes or 56 percent, and 5,848 “no” votes, or 44 percent, for West Calcasieu district. The results did not include early and absentee ballots.
Alberto Galan with the office of parish administrator said at an October press conference that the lower property tax rates came about because of efficiencies created through cost savings in consolidating the districts.
The tax will help fund ongoing efforts to maintain and improve drainage throughout the parish. Existing funding would be used for major capital drainage projects within both drainage districts.
Mike Wittler, board president of Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 of East Calcasieu, said he was pleased with the outcome.
“I think it’s important that the public buy into the consolidation process,” he said. “We have already started that process and saved a considerable amount of money that can be directed to drainage projects.”
Rick Fitts, board president of Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 1 of West Calcasieu, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
