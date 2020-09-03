Recovery from Hurricane Laura appears to be staying on pace, local officials said during a briefing Thursday.
“We’re so much ahead of the ball game,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Mancuso said the department and Louisiana State Police made an arrest Thursday for weapons violations. Lake Charles Police had a looting and domestic violence arrest.
“You should be seeing a high presence of law enforcement,” he said. “I hope you feel safe.”
Mancuso said law enforcement will not ease up on the 7 a.m.-6 p.m. curfew.
“We are stopping a lot of cars,” he said. “If you get stopped, we’re not apologizing for that.”
Several officials stressed being safe when using generators. Residents should also treat all intersections as four-way stops.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, said the mandatory evacuation order remains in place until conditions improve.
Gremillion said all the pod sites are busy. Sites include: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive; McMurry Park, 300 S. Hazel St., Sulphur; Iowa Middle School, 401 N. Miller Ave., Iowa; Walmart Marketplace, 200 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff; Railroad Museum, 400 Lake Charles Ave., DeQuincy; Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton St.; Westwood Elementary, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake; Washington-Marion High School, 2802 Pineview St.
Col. Sean Conroy with the Louisiana National Guard said 16 people and 16 cats were moved Wednesday as part of the “lilypad operations,” where residents are taken to Chennault Airfield and later moved to a more secure location.
Conroy said “ice is flowing at full speed” at the pods. More than 300 National Guard troops are providing security at Chennault, pawn shops, gun shops and pharmacies.
Clearing grounds and parking lots of government buildings is complete, Conroy said. He said area libraries are also cleared, with schools being fully cleared in the next couple of days.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health, director, said carbon monoxide is one of the leading killers since Hurricane Laura’s landfall. She also told residents to protect themselves from insects, ants, rats and snakebites while moving and clearing debris.
Cavanaugh urged residents to be up-to-date with their tetanus vaccine. She said residents who haven’t had a tetanus shot in 10 years should get one. Tetanus shots are available for free at the old Kroger parking lot on West McNeese Street. The drive-thru station is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents can also get vaccines for Hepatitis A at the station.
Cavanaugh told residents to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses by taking frequent breaks, staying hydrated and working with others. Symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.
Residents using local water systems should boil it for at least one minute before using it for hand washing or cleaning surfaces for food preparation.
Residents dealing with stress or mental health issues related to the hurricane can call the Keep Calm hotline at 866-310-7977.
Gremillion said residents should have the proper footwear to avoid stepping on debris, such as nails and glass.
Cavanaugh also told residents to stay protected against COVID-19 by washing hands frequently, wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet away from others. Because Hurricane Laura shut down testing systems, she said comparing COVID-19 case numbers before and after the storm is difficult.
“We don't have good visibility on what COVID is doing in the community,” she said.
Cavanaugh said COVID-19 testing sites have since resumed operations.
Allen Wainwright, parish Public Works director, said debris removal has started, with five debris sites up and running parishwide and two more about to be open. Residents should sort debris to expedite collection at rights-of-way. He said it will take several passes to get all the debris collected.
“We will be at it for a while,” Wainwright said.
Normal trash routes throughout the parish are ongoing, Wainwright said.
Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone said there are three locations to drop off spoiled goods. They are: 2720 Medora St., Henry Heights Recreation Center, 801 E. School St., and Weaver Park ballfields, 4436 Weaver Road. Starting Friday, residents can bring their trash receptacles to these locations.
Regular garbage routes in the city will start Monday, Sept. 7, Cardone said. He said residents should separate vegetation from construction debris, along with white goods, such as freezers and refrigerators.
Cardone said water service in the city continues to improve, but residents should try to conserve water. Households with water leaks should turn off the main valve and call the city at 491-1442 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
A burn ban remains in place throughout Calcasieu Parish. Any reports of price gouging should be sent to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
Residents should make sure any contractor is properly licensed and insured, Cardone said. Contractors should not be paid an entire amount of money up front.
More than 59,000 residents in Calcasieu Parish have registered for assistance with FEMA, as of Wednesday.
More than 530 FEMA housing inspectors are working in designated parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura, with more than 22,800 inspections issued to those inspectors. Inspectors will be contacting residents to schedule inspections.
So far, $19.6 million in FEMA housing assistance has been approved for Calcasieu Parish residents.
Residents needing to bring documents for their FEMA applications can drop them off at 3310 Broad St. from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents will use a drive-thru to have their documents scanned by a FEMA specialist.
More than 2,000 residents have registered with the Army Corps of Engineers blue roof program, which provides temporary roofs free of charge. Registration can be done at usace.army.mil, or by calling 888-766-3258.
Local contractors wanting to be considered for work by FEMA must be pre approved and registered at sam.gov.
FEMA also plans to hire individuals to assist in recovery efforts.
Landlines in the town of Vinton with the 589 prefix are down as of Thursday, Beam said. Residents should call 911 on their cell phone for emergencies.
