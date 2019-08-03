Every year in school, children are taught about inspirational people who worked hard and made huge accomplishments that changed something in the world. It can be difficult to grasp that making a change can start with just one person, no matter their age, but that is the story of Elena Grace Lorenzi.
Lorenzi is a fifth-grader who is a member of Pack 1, a Boy Scout pack chartered by St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church. She has been involved since September 2018 when females were fully accepted into scouting.
Lorenzi is the first Scout in the Calcasieu Area Council to earn the Supernova award, along with earning several Nova awards. The Calcasieu Area Council covers the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.
There are a total of 11 Nova awards that span four STEM fields; Lorenzi has earned nine of them. The STEM program — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — is designed specifically to encourage Scouts such as Lorenzi to explore technology and the STEM fields and show how they can be exciting and fascinating.
“My biggest supporters are my sister, my mom and my dad, and the people in my pack. Just a lot of people,” Lorenzi said.
Lorenzi, with her supportive community behind her, said she was ready to accept the challenges, and began her projects in October 2018 and completed the work in May 2019. The Nova award requires Scouts to do such things as building a telegraph, a cacti terrarium, learn about various scientists, engineers, designers and mathematicians, and develop an understanding of automotive aerodynamics.
The STEM project had Lorenzi research several topics and explore several areas. Some of her completed projects were activities such as geocaching, caring for her terrarium, and learning about people in the STEM fields. John Browning, Catherine Johnson and Marie Curie were some of the people this fifth-grader elected to learn more about due to their revolutionary and different ideas.
In order to earn her Supernova and Nova awards, the fifth-grader was also required to meet with her mentor, Mathew Culpepper, in July to review her binder of work and complete an experiment using the scientific method. Lorenzi said she set up and talked through the experiment to Culpepper using what she had learned.
Lorenzi happily spoke about how she felt after the eight-month process to earn her awards: “When it was all done, I felt happy and I felt a sense of accomplishment. It felt excellent!”
“I wanted to join Scouts because I wanted to complete STEM and I wanted to learn more,” Lorenzi said when asked why she decided to join. She said her favorite part of Scouts outside of STEM was going to den meetings, getting her pins and helping others.
“It’s a good thing. It’s fun and nice to do,” Lorenzi said. She encourages other girls and boys to join Scouting because of its fun and educational activities.
“After this I want to work towards being an Eagle Scout,” said Lorenzi, but also mentioned she wanted to achieve her Arrow of Light, which is the highest rank in Cub Scouts.
Her parents, Dan and Catherine Lorenzi of Lake Charles, spoke of their joy for both their daughter and the warm welcome from the Scouts.
“Everyone in the council office was welcoming from the beginning, and the first time we went to a pack meeting we felt right at home,” said Dan Lorenzi. “There was no issue, they fully included girls and there was no awkward transition. From our pack to our council, everyone has been more than welcoming and more than attentive. When she was selling the camp cards and popcorn, people would talk to her about their accomplishments in Scouts. She’s gotten a lot of positive feedback from people in the community while doing activities and being in her uniform.”
The family encourages those who want to join Scouts to not hesitate and to get involved.
“It’s wonderful and exciting that such an opportunity was available. Girls can be in the military and in so many other aspects in life, so why not in Scouts?” Catherine Lorenzi said. “It’s awe-inspiring. She would come and tell us what she needed for a science project, or ask to look things up on the computer and ask us to go geocaching ... to see the culmination in her awards was amazing.”
Lorenzi’s parents were enthusiastic about how Scouting could benefit their daughter, who before September 2018 would possibly not have the opportunities that she does now through Scouts.
“This will give her the skills to succeed in life. The Scouts learn lessons that are relevant throughout life and they learn life skills like talking to people, leadership skills and everything from how to pursue a goal and accomplish it to basic life skills,” enthused Dan Lorenzi. “Elena Grace has learned about electrical repairs, and CPR and first aid. Scouting serves so many purposes socially and touches on facets of life like being trustworthy and good old-fashioned citizenship that teaches you to be an asset to your community.”
Besides earning the Supernova and Nova awards, Lorenzi said she continually strives to show people that no matter your age, you can serve your community and make a difference. She has served at Abraham’s Tent and participated in other activities such as raising the American flag and interviewing important people in her community. She also has earned 26 of her 27 Webelo patches, and will earn her Arrow of Light soon.