By official order of the State Fire Marshal’s office, burn bans in both Beauregard and Vernon parishes have been lifted so long as residents obtain proper permits for burning, according to officials.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning announced the revised order Tuesday, Sept. 15, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain. The revision lifted the previous cease and desist order that prevented private burning across much of Southwest Louisiana.
A burn ban remains in place for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
Permits may be obtained from local city or parish offices, and residents are encouraged to check with their local fire departments for further requirements for burning.
According to DeRidder Fire Department officials, residents who wish to burn within city limits must have their burn piles inspected by fire personnel due to the amount of debris within the city. Those who burn without the proper permit and inspection could face fines, officials said.
Natural vegetation permits may also be issued to residents at this time.