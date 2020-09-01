Burn ban
MGNonline

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602, for the following parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon and Winn.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8 a.m., Aug. 31 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law 

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

Tags

More from this section

Bishop Provost announces hurricane recovery team

  • Updated
Bishop Provost announces hurricane recovery team

Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles has announced the leadership and organization for the recovery from Hurricane Laura of churches and facilities within the Diocese.

What LC residents need to know as they recover

  • Updated
What LC residents need to know as they recover

Trash/Garbage: Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, citizens will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers at the following locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Walmart, Sam’s Club giving support to local response organizations

  • Updated
Walmart, Sam’s Club giving support to local response organizations

With the catastrophic storm, flooding and power outages affecting Southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $2.5 million in cash and in-kind product donations to organizations leading response and recovery efforts.

Remains that of missing DeRidder man

  • Updated
Remains that of missing DeRidder man

A forensic lab in Texas has confirmed the remains found in the Bon Weir, Texas, area to be that of missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box Jr. 

AARP Foundation opens relief fund for hurricane victims

  • Updated
AARP Foundation opens relief fund for hurricane victims

AARP Foundation has announced a relief fund to support victims of Hurricane Laura and will match contributions, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000. One hundred percent of all funds will be directed toward organizations providing relief and assistance to those in need in the stricken areas.