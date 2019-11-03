Denise Durel is celebrating her 10th anniversary as president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana and said she is amazed at how the agency has transformed in the past decade.
"We really have made some pretty significant changes," Durel said. "Ten years ago we were very much a traditional United Way — money would come in, money would go out — and we were doing great things. Today we are much more focused on being a community-impact United Way, collaborating with both traditional and nontraditional partners to make a lasting change and to make sure we have measurable outcomes attached to our funding."
United Way partners are now required to provide a quarterly report to ensure they have the results the community expects, she said.
"We used to say, ‘Here, go do good work,' but now we ask, ‘What great work are you going to do with this funding?' We work with them to make sure they are on target," she said.
She said the agency — which will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2020 — has also become much more engaged in initiatives that can be based out of their office.
"When we see a gap in the community and a gap in services, we now have the ability — if it's within our scope and we have the funding — that we can actually bring programs ourselves to the community and manage those and maintain those and hopefully grow them."
One such program is the 211 information referral program.
"Since our time in taking it over in 2017, we have already answered over 25,000 calls," Durel said. "We're really proud of it and we actually just added another level to that this past year with our teen text for kids who are in crisis, a texting platform where kids can actually text with a counselor."
The agency receives reports each month about how many calls and texts are being handled through the programs. Those numbers are continuing to increase, she said.
"We're really excited our teen text line was actually included in the new law passed by Stuart Moss requiring the number be included on the back of student ID badges," she said. "So now we're dealing with mental health and suicide prevention, something I would never imagined we would have been in before."
She said if their team knows something needs to be done and they feel it's the right thing to do, they educate themselves and put themselves in the middle of it "as much as we can."
"We want the community to be as strong as it can be and we know if there is a problem or issue, whether new or old, if it needs to be addressed then we are willing to take that chance and put ourselves in that work," she said. "The bottom line is we want to make sure every person, every family has everything they need in every community in Southwest Louisiana to be successful."
The agency also offers free income tax preparation services and "this year the economic impact was over $4 million in what we brought to the community with all the rebates on the over 2,000 tax returns we filled out for working families."
Something else she's proud to announce is the agency's plan to build three family-based shelters in the Lake Area.
"We don't have a shelter that takes whole families anywhere in our region, the nearest one is Crowley, and I'm happy to say that this spring United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be breaking ground on a family home," she said. "We've secured the funding for one home and we're looking for the funding for two additional homes. We believe a family can best be served in a family unit, not in a dormitory-type situation so our goal is to build three very small single-dwelling homes so that these families can be case worked, brought in and helped with getting a job, learning to read, whatever everyone in the family needs."
She said everyday at their office is a new day with new issues, and their goal is to make a lasting impact.
"That's how we roll," she said with a laugh.
Campaign
The agency is reaching the tale end of their annual fundraising campaign and "things are going really well," Durel said.
"We're ahead of last year and some of our companies are just outdoing themselves and it's really phenomenal to see how excited they get about being able to help us help the community," she said. "It's a great, fun thing to be a part of and they understand the value of what we do and they also understand they can have a great time while doing it."
This year's theme is "Take Action."
"We're so fortunate here in Southwest Louisiana that our corporate sponsors really understand the need here, and they understand the value of United Way and what we do and how we can bring partners together to make real change."
She said United Way is "corporate America and civic America blending together perfectly."
One such example is a recent partnership between Polaris Engineering & Construction and Greater St. Mary Baptist Church.
"They didn't know each other until I introduced them, but we spent hours together unloading building supplies that Polaris had that they gave to us and asked us to find a partner who could use them. Today they are at St. Mary with hot water heaters, toilets, bathtubs, doors, sheet rock; it's amazing and those two groups would have never met each other except through the connection of United Way. Sometimes it's just that, bringing the right people together and the right resources together."
80th anniversary
Originally known as The Community Chest, the initial organization was formed in 1940 through the Chamber of Southwest Louisiana. Their first year, the group raised $32,992.
After a field trip to Beaumont, Texas, to learn about new ways to fundraise, the group renamed themselves United Appeals after the group offering them guidance.
The United Appeals organization switched their name to United Way years later.
"We got the name United Way when a commentator at an NFL football game announced while people were passing a bucket around for donations ‘Let's everybody give the united way' and it stuck," she said. "The community here took the initiative to say, ‘Hey, we need to help each other and let's create this opportunity' and here we are."
She said over the next 10 years, she hopes the agency will stay on its current path of "really making change in the community, increasing partnerships and increasing resources."
In the past year, she said United Way serviced more than 109,000 people, "which is a third of our population."
She said 46 percent of households in Lake Charles live in poverty or just above the poverty level, but can barely afford everyday expenses like housing, food and transportation.
"I'm hopeful we will continue to have the trust of the community and of our contributors and donors that we can just continue to increase and increase and serve more and more people in bringing new programs to the community, support new nonprofits and our existing ones and continue to grow," she said. "I definitely feel we're heading in the right direction."