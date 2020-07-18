Rick Bryant, a veteran prosecutor and former district attorney in Calcasieu Parish, announced Friday he will not run for the office of district attorney in the November election.
"After much consultation with my closest friends and supporters, as well as a lot of prayer and soul searching, I have decided not to seek election," Bryant announced on his Facebook page.
"When I announced that I was running for district attorney earlier this year, it was because I did not like the direction the current district attorney's office was headed," Bryant said. "I was opposed to gift cards in exchange for community service, I was opposed to having assistant DAs hired from other jurisdictions and not required to live in our parish, and I was opposed to assistant DAs working in multiple DA offices at the same time."
Bryant has spent most of his legal career in the criminal justice system.
He first worked as chief of felony prosecutions for District Attorney Leonard Knapp, then as chief of felony prosecutions and first assistant DA for District Attorney Richard Ieyoub.
Bryant was then elected to three terms as district attorney in Calcasieu Parish and most recently served for six years as a special prosecutor under District Attorney John DeRosier.
"I am proud of that legacy," Bryant said in announcing his decision.
Bryant, who left the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office in 2018 to go into private practice with former prosecutor Carla Sigler, said he has prosecuted nearly 200 felony jury trials, including nine capital cases, and lost only one time.
He prosecuted many high-profile cases over the years including those of Ricky Langley, Jason Reeves, "KK's Corner" defendant Thomas Cisco, Leslie Dale Martin, Robyn Little Davis and Carol "Sissy" Saltzman, Woodrow Hamilton, Wilbert Rideau and many others.
"I love trial work," Bryant said. "I will miss the battles in the courtroom and the ability to bring some small amount of peace to the families of the victims who suffered so terribly, many of whom I am friends with to this day. I also enjoyed working with other assistant DAs and countless members of law enforcement whose tireless efforts led to the apprehension of these defendants."
He said serving the residents of Calcasieu Parish as their district attorney "was the greatest honor of my life, but many people have now expressed that it's time for a new face, a new direction for the DA's office."
"While my poll numbers are excellent and my supporters are wonderful, I feel that perhaps many in our parish want a new DA," Bryant said. "I have done something few candidates do anymore. I have sat down and spent countless hours speaking with the only other announced candidate for DA, Stephen Dwight. Our discussions were open, honest and productive. I have known Stephen and his father for many years. He has expressed to me that he, too, wants restructuring and many changes in the DA's office. He agrees with many of my concerns, and I truly believe that he wants to build an office that we can all be proud of. For those reasons, I shall be supporting Stephen for district attorney."
DeRosier announced his retirement as district attorney and will be stepping down at the end of the year.
Bryant said he has "no egotistical need to be DA again, and no financial need."
"I want to thank all of the countless men and women who have supported me and remained staunchly loyal to me over the years," he said. "When I entered the race, and now that I'm leaving the race, my reasons were the same: I wanted to do what was best for Calcasieu Parish, not what was best for Rick Bryant."