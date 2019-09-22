Bringing light and joy into life of a child

Jamacia David, 25, can't quite recall the details of the day she received her first shoebox from Operation Christmas Child as a young girl living in Guyana, a small country in South America. But she absolutely recalls the contents and the magical feeling of God's love that encompassed her upon lifting the cardboard lid.
"In my box, I had a Mr. Potato Head, and in my sister's box, she had a kaleidoscope. I can remember twisting and turning that kaleidoscope and seeing all of the beautiful colors; those toys brought so much happiness and joy to us," David told the crowd gathered at the McNeese State University Baptist Collegiate Ministry Saturday during an event to raise awareness about Operation Christmas Child and its mission around the globe.
Born in Guyana, which borders the rainforests of Brazil, David's early years were spent living in an old home she shared with her parents and three siblings — a home without running water and the comforts that many living in developed countries take for granted.
With her father forced to find work far from home, David said, her mother did her best to raise three children on her own, but missing their dad took its toll.
"Our father was gone working for three months at a time, and it definitely affected us all emotionally — our happiness."
David said she never imagined a simple shoebox could bring light to her family and joy into their lives.
"I can remember reaching into the box," she told the audience, "and feeling all of the love of God, and that God's love had gone into the heart and mind of someone far away, who did not know me at all."
Today, David — who came to the United States in 2015 — said she considers herself one of the "someones" far away, as she spreads the word about Operation Christmas Child to church groups across Southwest Louisiana.
The program is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham. Its mission is to "demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ."
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
In addition to her mission work with Operation Christmas Child, David is taking classes to become a nurse to help those who don't have access to medical care. After seeing a movie that depicted the events surrounding the Ebola outbreak, she decided to "get involved" in helping others who grew up in situations similar to her own.
James Groves, the area coordinator for Samaritan's Purse organization, asked the audience to consider the "ripple effect that that one box has had year after year on Jamacia's life."
"These boxes go out to children in more than 100 countries," Groves said. "We filled around 28,000 boxes our first year, which was 1993. Today we will have around 11 million boxes being shipped to children all over the globe."
With four children under the age of 7 in tow, Kali and Josh Whatley of Lake Charles were among those who attended the morning event. "Our Christmas looks much different than one shoebox," Kali Whatley said. "We want our children to be grateful."
Gratitude was definitely the sentiment throughout the room, as the Whatleys, along with church groups from all over the Lake area, lined up to fill shoeboxes.
Collections for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts will be taken in November, and drop-off locations will be announced soon. For more information, visit Samaritanspurse.org.