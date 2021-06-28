Dogs can have a profound effect on folks, and not just their owners. Just ask Susan Stanford. She heads up Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy Team, a group of dedicated volunteers who visit Lake Area long-term living and medical facilities with registered therapy dogs. The group is getting out again, now that COVID restrictions have lifted.
“One visit that really stands out is a visit to Memorial Psychiatric Department,” said Stanford. “After we showed the dogs, I sat down with Jenny on my lap. Jenny was my first therapy dog, a Boston Terrier. She was so sweet.”
A nurse let Stanford know the patient with whom she was sitting didn’t speak at all, so she shouldn’t worry or take it personally.
“He started petting Jenny, and then he began to speak, in French,” Stanford said. The hospital had to find someone to interpret. It was the first time he had spoken since he had been admitted.”
Medical studies show that patients show an increase in energy levels, a decrease in stress, a more regulated respiratory rate and a 20 percent decrease in pain scores after therapy dog visits.
Stanford’s dogs provide help with physical and occupational therapy patients. Patients tossed a ball and Stanford’s dog fetched it again and again and again.
Before the pandemic and storms, Dr. Dogs had 42 dogs and handlers. Now, only seven dogs and handlers participate — including a longhaired dachshund Westminster best-of-breed winner. Stanford would like to see that number grow.
“We’re looking for well-behaved dogs that are attentive to owners, can walk on a leash, love people and tolerate other dogs,” Stanford said.
Stanford said she is partial to “smush-nosed dogs” and was a member of a smush-nosed dog rescue group, but the dog’s breed is not a factor for joining Dr. Dogs, and it doesn’t have to be a pure bred. However, it will need to pass the test.
The national organization, Alliance for Therapy Dogs, tests therapy dogs to ensure the opportunity for a positive outcome. Louisiana has only three “testers.” Stanford is one.
“I love meeting with people and their dogs to see how they react,” Stanford says. “Pet therapy is beginning to be taken more and more seriously. Today, handlers undergo a background check.”
Stanford sees the dog and its owner three times. Two of those visits take place in a medical facility, which can be noisy and include wheelchairs.
“I can usually tell the first time I meet the owner and dog, if the dog will pass,” Sanford said. “If the owner doesn’t have control, I can help by telling them what they should work on. You don’t have to take them to a special school. Jenny was home-schooled.”
Stanford retired 20 years ago as an art teacher at St. Margaret Catholic School, where she often brought Jenny, her first therapy dog, for her students to sketch. Between her Boston Terriers, she had French bulldogs for 10 years.
“Ramone was a legend,” Stanford said. “They put up a plaque for him at St. Pat’s. He was 30 pounds. I guess you could say we downsized when we got Paddi and Pippa. They have their own business cards.”
Stanford has always had a dog of some sort since she was a child, and her favorite quote is, “The journey of life is sweeter when traveled with a dog.”
To find out more, go to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs website or call 802-5616.
Know a volunteer the American Press can recognize? Email your suggestion to Rita LeBleu at rita.lebleu@americanpress.com