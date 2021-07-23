Breaking: Johns to chair gaming board

senator ronnie johns

SEN. RONNIE JOHNS, Sulphur

 Louisiana Senate

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Republican Sen. Ronnie Johns as chair of the Gaming Control Board, which oversees casinos.

