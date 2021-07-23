Breaking: Johns to chair gaming board

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Republican Sen. Ronnie Johns as chair of the Gaming Control Board, which oversees casinos.
On July 4, 2018, Joey Chestnut ate 74 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, a neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.
Ronnie Johns, a Republican from Sulphur, resigned his seat as state senator for District 27 on Friday to accept the role as chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
JENNINGS - Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish arrested a Jennings man accused of wielding a knife at a local truck stop and casino.
Sowela Technical Community College has added four new airplanes to its Aviation Maintenance Program fleet. The Cessna Citation, Cessna 337, Cessna Skycatcher and Piper Arrow are among the new additions, bringing the school’s total fleet to 13.
Calcasieu Parish police jurors heard more details Thursday about the Long-Term Recovery Community Plan formulated to deal with recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued new COVID-19 guidance on Friday due to the record-breaking infection surge the state is experiencing. The guidanc… Read more
