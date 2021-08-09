In a statement from her family, “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night from complications stemming from the coronavirus. As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers.”
Breaking: Councilwoman Morris has died
- Staff reports
Grand Avenue High School Alumni Joseph Eaglin of DeQuincy and Elijah Stevenson of Singer can’t remember the winning time for their record-breaking 880-yard dash in the mid-1960s.
Crystal Mayo has been involved with Bible Study Fellowship, an international Bible study, for over a decade. She started with the group as an attendee when she moved from Texas to Southwest Louisiana.
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates …
Students and faculty at Lake Charles College Prep will begin school on Monday in a brand new facility at 2801 Power Centre Parkway. The first new high school to be constructed in decades, the 80,000-square-foot facility boasts 26 classrooms, four labs, a gymnasium, a football practice field …
A proposed change to the state’s Constitution could have an impact on when local governments receive their monthly sales tax collection, according to a local tax collector.
