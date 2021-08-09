Mary Morris

Mary Morris

 Special to the American Press

In a statement from her family, “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night from complications stemming from the coronavirus.  As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers.”

More from this section

Breaking: Councilwoman Morris has died

  • Updated
Breaking: Councilwoman Morris has died

In a statement from her family, “City Councilwoman Mary Morris died last night from complications stemming from the coronavirus.  As we continue to notify our family members, we ask for privacy while keeping us in your daily prayers.”

Fauci hopeful full vaccine approval on horizon

  • Updated
Fauci hopeful full vaccine approval on horizon

WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates …

New home awaits Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers

  • Updated
+3
New home awaits Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers

Students and faculty at Lake Charles College Prep will begin school on Monday in a brand new facility at 2801 Power Centre Parkway. The first new high school to be constructed in decades, the 80,000-square-foot facility boasts 26 classrooms, four labs, a gymnasium, a football practice field …