An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 39-year-old family member, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff at around 5 p.m. Monday in reference to the shooting.
Vincent said when deputies arrived, they located the victim — Andrew Lafleur III, 39, of Moss Bluff — deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
“During further investigation, it was learned an 11-year-old family member was responsible for the shooting,” Vincent said.
The boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder, Vincent said.
The investigation is continuing and there is no further information available at this time.
Vincent said Det. Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.