Police lights
MGNonline

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 39-year-old family member, authorities said. 

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff at around 5 p.m. Monday in reference to the shooting. 

Vincent said when deputies arrived, they located the victim — Andrew Lafleur III, 39, of Moss Bluff — deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. 

“During further investigation, it was learned an 11-year-old family member was responsible for the shooting,” Vincent said. 

The boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder, Vincent said.      

The investigation is continuing and there is no further information available at this time.  

Vincent said Det. Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.  

More from this section

Pecan Acres tenants forced to leave

  • Updated
Pecan Acres tenants forced to leave

Residents of Pecan Acres Apartments in Lake Charles were given an ultimatum this week; remove your property and belongings by Sept. 6 or consider them abandoned. 

Helpers all around: Community Foundation among them

  • Updated
Helpers all around: Community Foundation among them

Southwest Louisiana took a hit last Thursday morning when Hurricane Laura came inland, destroying thousands of homes and properties across the state. Organizations such as the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana have already started gathering funds to be able to support those that ne…

Vernon considers staggering reopening of schools

  • Updated
Vernon considers staggering reopening of schools

The Vernon Parish School Board is considering reopening schools in the district on different dates, with the first schools potentially opening as soon as Sept. 14, according to officials. 