Branding downtown Lake Charles

The city of Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to create a social media campaign aimed at promoting the various events scheduled in the downtown area.
During Monday's Downtown Development Authority meeting, members heard about the website, getdowntownlc.com. Mayor Nic Hunter said it is designed to help residents and tourists easily find out the events happening in the district.
"If you just Google events in downtown Lake Charles, you don't really go to one spot," he said. "We talked about this idea of trying to consolidate some of these events that we have going on downtown."
Angie Manning, communications director for the visitors bureau, said the goal is to "brand downtown Lake Charles as a place." The website includes an interactive map to find various downtown businesses, along with a calendar of events.
Manning encouraged business owners to use the "getdowntownlc" logo and #getdowntownlc as promotion online. Visitors can also use the hashtag when posting on social media.
"We want to wallpaper downtown with this so when people are walking around they see the hashtag," she said.
Interested businesses wanting to participate can go online at visitlakecharles.org/toolkit.
Erdace update
Lori Marinovich, city assistant planning director, said contractors are "working feverishly" on the inside of the $43 million Erdace Apartment complex on Ryan Street between Division and W. Mill streets.
Marinovich said streetscape work on Mill and Division streets is tentatively set for Aug. 19 or by early September.
"Once you see the streetscape coming, then you'll know that most of the stuff on the exterior is complete," she said.
The complex broke ground in January 2018 at the site of the former Sears property downtown. Construction initially was supposed to wrap up by April of this year, but rain delays pushed the timeline forward to this summer.
Upcoming events
Board members gave their support and approval of guidelines for several downtown events scheduled this fall. Rouge et Blanc — the long-standing annual wine and food tasting event that raises money for the Banners Series at McNeese State University — is set for Oct. 12 and returns to the downtown area for the first time since 2013. The event will be held on the lawns of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse and Historic City Hall.
The sixth annual Chuck Fest music, arts and food festival is set for Oct. 19. The second Smoke and Barrel bourbon, whiskey and barbecue tasting event is set for Nov. 16 also on the courthouse lawn.
The downtown authority's next meeting is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3.