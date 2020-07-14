Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford announced Monday his department will not be issuing citations to those not wearing face coverings in public.
On the first official day of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order issued over the weekend requiring a mandatory wearing of facial coverings in all but two parishes, Herford publicly announced on social media his deputies would be following the order, but that his office would not become “the mask police.”
“Deputies will be wearing a mask when interacting with the public, but we will not be ticketing citizens who are not wearing a mask,” Herford told the American Press.
Private businesses will, however, maintain the right to refuse service to anyone, including those not wearing a mask, if they choose to do so.
“It will be up to each business to set their own rules,” Herford said.
Since the governor’s order was announced on Saturday, several citizens have raised questions regarding medical exemptions to wearing the masks. Herford said that would be an area that deputies would not be questioning anyone about their medical history or status.
“The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to require a person to disclose such exemption,” he said.
Despite the divide that seems to be occurring through the area in regards to the mask order, Herford said he will continue to encourage parish residents to be considerate throughout this time.
“I would encourage everyone throughout our Beauregard Parish communities to be mindful of others and to be good neighbors,” he said.