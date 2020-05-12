Therapy Dog

FILE PHOTO: Blue and his handler, Judy Bailey, were invited to interact with children in the central lobby of the courthouse where families and juveniles await their turn to be heard by Judge C. Kerry Anderson.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is enlisting a four-legged friend to assist detectives when interacting with child victims.

On Monday, Sheriff-elect Mark Herford announced BPSO would now be working with Blue, a certified therapy dog and his handler, Judy Bailey. Herford said the pair will be called in whenever detectives will be interacting or interviewing children who have been involved in a crime that they are investigating.

Herford said most often the children that detectives are speaking with have been exposed to traumatic events, which can lead to anxiety and even fear when having to speak with detectives about those events. By introducing Blue to those children or juveniles, Herford said he hopes to ease those anxieties and help the children be more at ease before having to speak or be interviewed.

“We are immediately rolling out this new effort to bring in Blue and allow him to be available to these children prior to having to speak to detectives, and afterwards as well. Our goal is to lessen the stress that child victims have to endure in these difficult situations; they have been through enough already by the time officers are involved,” Herford said.

Blue, a rescue catahoula and Australian Shepherd mix, has been a certified therapeutic visitation dog for the past five years, and previously worked with the Beauregard Parish juvenile court system where he visited with children awaiting their appearance in court.

Most of those children were caught in difficult family situations at the time, but Blue’s handler said being able to play with a dog like Blue and watch him perform simple tricks allowed those children to feel less anxious during their wait time.

“It’s always amazing to see the difference a therapy dog can make in the life of someone who is hurting, be it physically or emotionally,” Bailey told the American Press.

More from this section

SW La. lawmakers pleased with decision

  • Updated
+3
SW La. lawmakers pleased with decision

Several state legislators representing Southwest Louisiana said they were pleased Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the end of the statewide stay-at-home order and the start of the first phase of reopening certain businesses, beginning Friday, May 15.

Families spread love through retirement community

+5
Families spread love through retirement community

Mother's Day is a day to celebrate mothers and mother-figures everywhere who do all they can for their family with love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those mothers may live apart from their children and have not been able to hold their loved ones close. The Verandah Retirement Commu…

Gray Plantation closes for renovation and refurbishment

  • Updated
Gray Plantation closes for renovation and refurbishment

Gray Plantation recently announced plans to temporarily close all operations and set out on a major renovation and refurbishment effort of its facilities, including its golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool and fitness center.